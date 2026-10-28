by

Busola Aro

Eight days in Thailand left me thinking about the kind of country I want my children to grow up in, one where public transport works, roads are planned, businesses can thrive, and people do not have to organise their lives around the fear of basic infrastructure failing.

I travelled to Bangkok to cover the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. My assignment was to report on discussions about the global economy, debt, investment and the challenges facing developing countries such as Nigeria.

But outside the conference halls, Bangkok offered another perspective on development. Moving around the city, using public transport and visiting commercial centres, I found myself thinking about what Nigeria could become with better planning, consistent investment and effective implementation of policies.

Thailand is not a perfect country. It faces economic difficulties, inequality, congestion and environmental challenges. The World Bank classifies it as an upper-middle-income economy, not a high-income country. Still, my experience showed me what sustained investment in infrastructure and urban development can make possible.

The experience was inspiring, but also uncomfortable. It made me reflect on how much more Nigerians could enjoy from the resources and potential our country already possesses.

A CITY THAT MADE MOVEMENT EASIER

One of my most useful experiences in Bangkok was using its public transport system daily.

I travelled on the BTS Skytrain and MRT, the city’s elevated and underground rail services. With Google Maps, it was relatively easy to identify stations, understand connections and find my way to different destinations. The network connected important parts of the city, including commercial areas, reducing the need to rely entirely on taxis or private cars.

The fares I paid were generally in the tens of baht, depending on the journey. Bangkok also has buses, taxis and motorcycles serving different routes and needs. Traffic congestion remains a problem, but commuters have alternatives.

I kept asking myself what a similar experience could mean for someone living in Abuja or Lagos.

In Nigerian cities, travelling to work, school, the market or a hospital can consume considerable time and money. Where formal public transport is inadequate, people depend on private vehicles and informal commercial transport. The resulting costs affect household budgets, productivity and the prices businesses charge for goods and services.

Nigeria has invested in railways and roads, but infrastructure should be judged not only by how much is built or spent. It should also be assessed by whether people can afford to use it, whether it connects homes to workplaces and markets, and whether it makes daily life easier.

Bangkok’s rail network developed over time. The BTS Skytrain began operating in 1999, followed by the city’s first underground metro line in 2004. These systems demonstrate the importance of sustained investment, maintenance and planning as cities expand.

Nigeria needs a similar long-term approach. Railways must connect effectively with other transport options, while roads require drainage, traffic management and pedestrian access. Projects should form part of a wider plan rather than stand as isolated achievements.

THE DETAILS THAT SHAPED DAILY LIFE

I was also struck by the general appearance of many roads and public spaces I encountered. They were relatively clean, waste bins were available in places I visited, and I saw security personnel and officials at their duty posts.

These details may seem ordinary, but they influence how people experience a city. Clean public spaces require waste collection, functioning services, clear responsibilities and enforcement of rules. Citizens have a role to play, but personal responsibility cannot replace effective public services.

Eight days in Bangkok cannot tell me how every neighbourhood in Thailand looks or how consistently services work across the country. My observations were limited to the places I visited. Nevertheless, they prompted me to reflect on waste disposal, drainage and road maintenance in Nigerian cities.

These are not merely aesthetic concerns. Poor waste management and blocked drainage can worsen flooding, create health risks and disrupt businesses. Maintaining public spaces is part of urban planning and economic management.

I also felt the air was cleaner on the routes I walked than what I am accustomed to in Nigeria. This was a personal observation, not a scientific comparison. Bangkok has its own air-pollution problems, and my short visit cannot establish a countrywide difference. But the experience reminded me that environmental quality affects people’s comfort and well-being.

Electricity was another point of reflection. I did not experience a power outage at my hotel during the trip. That does not mean power supply is uninterrupted throughout Thailand, but it made me think about the uncertainty unreliable electricity creates for Nigerian households and businesses.

For a Nigerian business owner, an outage can mean running a generator, spending more on fuel and maintenance, or losing sales. These costs accumulate across the economy.

Reliable electricity is essential for manufacturing, technology, healthcare and services. Nigeria’s challenge is not just generating more power; it is ensuring that transmission, distribution, investment and regulation work together to deliver electricity to consumers.

COMMERCE AND THE NIGERIAN QUESTION

My visits to Terminal 21, Platinum Fashion Mall and Chatuchak Weekend Market offered another view of Bangkok. The concentration of shops, stalls and shoppers showed the scale of commercial activity in the places I visited.

What stayed with me was the relationship between commerce and the wider urban environment. Transport brings customers to commercial areas, while organised spaces allow businesses to operate and create opportunities for employment and spending.

Nigeria has no shortage of entrepreneurs, traders and people willing to take risks. Its markets are energetic, and its young population represents enormous potential. But ambition alone cannot overcome high operating costs and inadequate infrastructure.

Businesses need electricity, affordable transport, finance, suitable premises and predictable regulations. When these conditions are weak, entrepreneurs spend time and money solving problems that effective public services should help reduce.

A road can connect farmers to markets. Reliable electricity can help a workshop increase production. Efficient public transport can bring more workers and customers within reach of businesses. Infrastructure and business policy are therefore closely connected.

The Thailand experience is not a template Nigeria can copy wholesale. The countries have different histories, institutions and economic structures. But the principle is relevant: development becomes meaningful when public decisions make productive activity easier and expand opportunities for ordinary people.

Nigeria is larger than Thailand in both population and land area. This creates significant demands on public services, but it also gives Nigeria a much larger potential workforce and market. Our size should strengthen the case for better planning, not become a permanent explanation for inadequate services.

A conversation with Patience Oniha, director-general of the Debt Management Office, also stayed with me. It reinforced my belief that Nigeria can improve with serious planning and sustained commitment. The challenge is turning ideas and resources into projects and services that deliver lasting results.

FROM REFORMS TO BETTER LIVES

At the annual meetings, Taiwo Oyedele, minister of finance, highlighted improvements in Nigeria’s economic indicators, including foreign reserves above $55 billion and an increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio to 12.5 percent at the end of 2025, from about seven percent less than three years earlier.

He also discussed Project Nigeria, a pipeline of 65 proposed projects worth $78.5 billion across sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, mining, industry, health and urban services.

The project pipeline is significant, but identifying projects and receiving expressions of interest are not the same as securing financing and delivering results. The real test is whether proposals progress to implementation and create infrastructure, jobs and productive capacity.

That distinction captures much of what Nigeria needs. A transport project matters when it reduces the cost of moving people and goods. An energy project matters when it delivers reliable power. Investment matters when it creates productive activity and improves incomes.

Oyedele also argued that developing countries pay more to borrow than advanced economies, leaving governments with less money for public investment. Nigeria needs fiscal discipline, but it must also ensure that borrowing supports projects capable of delivering lasting economic benefits.

Also speaking, Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), highlighted the banking sector’s recapitalisation, which raised N4.65 trillion in fresh capital, with just over 70 percent coming from domestic investors. He also discussed monetary policy and investor confidence.

The discussions in Bangkok also highlighted the challenge of creating jobs for a growing population.

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, warned of the scale of the employment challenge as millions of young people enter the labour market in the coming years.

For Nigeria, where many young people struggle to find secure and adequately paid work, this is an urgent concern.

Oyedele also warned that artificial intelligence could drive economic growth without creating jobs at the same pace, potentially displacing workers in routine service and back-office roles.

Nigeria cannot respond with skills training alone. Young people need relevant skills, but they also need businesses capable of employing them. That requires investment in energy, transport, manufacturing, agriculture, technology and other sectors with the potential to generate productive work.

The objective should be an economy in which new skills meet real opportunities and technological progress does not leave large numbers of workers behind.

These are not abstract policy questions. They determine whether a graduate finds work, whether a small business expands and whether parents can provide their children with opportunities they did not have.

THE NIGERIA I WANT MY CHILDREN TO SEE

I returned from Thailand without the illusion that another country has solved every development problem. Eight days are not enough to understand an entire society, and Nigeria cannot simply reproduce Thailand’s experience.

But travel can reveal that some difficulties people have learnt to accept are not inevitable. Public transport can make movement easier. Public spaces can be maintained. Businesses can operate in environments that support commerce. Long-term investment can gradually change how a city functions.

Nigeria must treat development as a long-term commitment rather than a series of projects associated with individual administrations. Roads, railways, power systems and public institutions require consistent funding, maintenance and planning that survives political transitions.

Governments must also be judged by whether promises translate into improvements in people’s lives.

I want my children to grow up in a country where journeys across the city are not exhausting or prohibitively expensive, where businesses can plan around reliable electricity, where clean public spaces are ordinary rather than exceptional, and where opportunity depends less on where a person lives or what their family can afford.

I want them to see a Nigeria where economic growth is visible not only in official statistics but also in the quality of public services and the dignity of everyday life.

My experience in Bangkok did not convince me that Nigeria lacks potential. It strengthened my belief that the country has more potential than its present conditions allow it to realise. But potential is not a substitute for planning, and ambition is not the same as delivery.

The Nigeria I want my children to see will not emerge from one speech, investment summit or administration’s promise. It will require decisions sustained over time, public money spent effectively, institutions that work and a willingness to measure progress by the difference it makes to ordinary people.

Eight days in Thailand were enough to make me imagine Nigeria. Building it will take much longer, and much more than admiration from afar.

Olubusola Aro is a business reporter at TheCable Newspaper, covering taxation, fiscal policy, finance and the private sector. She was named TheCable’s Journalist of the Year in 2022.

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