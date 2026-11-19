A photo showing heavy traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Credit: Daniel Ayantoye.

Johnson Idowu, Daniel Ayantoye, Obinna Opeche, Hannah Adelowo, Tawakalt Oni and Moyosore Fatunbi

Motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on Wednesday as the resumption of construction work on a pedestrian bridge at the Aseese area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway triggered a massive traffic gridlock.

PUNCH Metro correspondents monitoring the situation gathered that the traffic stretched from the Redemption Camp area to Asese bus stop for motorists heading towards Lagos, while those travelling from Lagos towards Ogun State were held up from the Long Bridge area to Aseese.

One of our correspondents, who boarded a commercial vehicle from Ibadan shortly after 11 am, did not arrive in Magboro until about 5.30 pm. Another motorist lamented spending eight hours travelling from Mowe to Magboro.

The congestion began building up shortly after the Redeemed Christian Church of God camp area, where the correspondent encountered an almost complete standstill.

The gridlock was attributed to ongoing construction work around the Asese axis of the expressway.

Frustrated by the prolonged delay, several commuters abandoned their vehicles and trekked several kilometres to their destinations.

Commercial motorcycle operators also took advantage of the situation to increase their fares, with one rider demanding as much as N6,000 from a passenger travelling from Mowe to Ibafo.

Our correspondents also observed that some motorists resorted to driving against the flow of traffic, while an armed security officer was seen leading a convoy of new vehicles through the wrong lane around The PUNCH Place area of the expressway.

Speaking with one of our correspondents, a motorist, Ifeanyi Chukwuebuka, expressed frustration over the decision to carry out the bridge construction during the day, saying it had worsened traffic congestion.

He noted that the gridlock had disrupted movement for motorists and pedestrians, particularly as travel activities were increasing ahead of the festive season.

Chukwuebuka added that the prolonged traffic had significantly affected his daily income and his ability to provide for his family.

He said, “The money that I am supposed to make today has been reduced because I have to park and stop work due to the traffic. This will affect me as a family man.

“They are not supposed to be constructing a bridge at this time when people are going home, and the movement is high.”

He urged the government to ensure that such construction works were scheduled for nighttime, after most commuters had returned home, rather than during peak travel periods.

Another motorist, who identified himself as Mr Kabiru, lamented spending several hours in the gridlock.

“I have been in the traffic for more than two hours. It is unfortunate that we have to go through this every time,” he said.

He called on the government to address the recurring traffic congestion on the expressway, adding, “Something should be done about this recurring traffic anytime there is construction work on this expressway.”

A pedestrian, who identified himself as Confidence, said he resorted to trekking because of the traffic.

“I had to trek because of the traffic situation. I am coming from the Warrwa side and heading to Magboro,” he said.

When contacted on possible alternative measures to minimise the gridlock while the construction lasted, the acting Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in Ogun State, Adeleye Olajide, said the installation of the bridge could not be avoided.

“There’s no two ways about it now; they have to launch the bridge,” he said.

He explained that the government was working towards completing the bridges before the festive period.

“This is better done now than waiting for the festive period,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, urged motorists to exercise caution, noting that the temporary traffic diversion would last four days.

Akinbiyi said in a statement on Wednesday that the Federal Ministry of Works, in collaboration with CBC Construction Company, would carry out the pedestrian bridge installation.

He explained that vehicles inbound to Lagos would be temporarily diverted towards the Lagos carriageway at Asese before rejoining their normal route at a designated exit point opposite Christ Embassy.

He stated, “The general public, particularly the motoring public, plying the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, are hereby informed that the Federal Ministry of Works, in collaboration with CBC Construction Company, will undertake a temporary traffic diversion at Asese, opposite Christ Embassy, to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian bridge across the expressway, from Wednesday, November 18, 2026, through Sunday, November 22, 2026.”

Akinbiyi advised motorists to approach the construction zone with caution, exercise patience and obey traffic instructions from officials.

He added that TRACE and the Federal Road Safety Corps would deploy personnel to the affected section to manage traffic, minimise delays and ensure the safety of road users.

“The motoring public is hereby urged to cooperate with the traffic management agencies and bear with the temporary inconvenience occasioned by this essential infrastructure development,” he added.

Punch Nigeria Limited