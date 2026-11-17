Suspects arrested in Canada for auto theft, exporting stolen vehicles overseas

Oluyemi Ogunseyin

No fewer than eight Nigerians have been arrested in Canada for auto theft and the exportation of stolen vehicles overseas.

Canadian media outlet, 905hub announced their arrest on Monday via a post it shared on its verified X account.

It said Peel Regional Police dismantled an auto theft ring based in a Brampton warehouse, recovering 96 stolen vehicles worth $4.5 million, mostly luxury SUVs and trucks hidden in shipping containers bound for West Africa.

The multi-agency investigation named Project Cadetta, launched in March with the CBSA, resulted in 12 arrests and 231 charges laid against individuals primarily from Toronto and Brampton.

According to the police, five individuals were identified as the alleged key members of the network. They are Odewale Abraham, Tosin Oyebade, Oluyemi Sodade and Oluwaseyi Bameke, all from Toronto, along with Stanley Udeh of Brampton. They are accused of coordinating the movement and overseas shipment of stolen vehicles.

Seven additional individuals have also been charged with allegedly assisting the operation. Among them are 26-year-old Karamveer Singh of Brampton and 25-year-old Jaspreet Singh, who has no fixed address.

Police are still searching for two additional suspects: 32-year-old Steven Gyamfi and a 16-year-old from Hamilton.

Accompanied by a police “CHARGED” poster featuring mugshots, the update from local account @905hub_ noted auto thefts in Peel have dropped over 50% since their 2023 peak.

Peel Regional Police also wrote on its official website: “Investigators with the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau have arrested 12 individuals and laid more than 200 charges following an extensive auto theft investigation that resulted in the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at $4.5 million destined for overseas markets.

“Launched in March 2026 in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Project Cadetta focused on a Brampton warehouse being used as a primary staging area for stolen vehicles that were concealed in shipping containers and destined for West Africa through Canadian ports. The investigation subsequently uncovered a broader criminal network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding jurisdictions.

“Police allege the network was led by five key suspects responsible for coordinating the theft, movement and export of stolen vehicles. Other accused individuals are alleged to have supported the operation. Together, investigators linked the network to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles.

“Following a series of coordinated search warrants and arrests in fall 2026, Peel Regional Police charged 12 individuals in connection with the investigation. Investigators laid 231 charges and recovered 96 stolen luxury SUVs, pickup trucks, and other high-value vehicles concealed within shipping containers.

“Nine individuals were charged and released with a future court date, while three were held for a bail hearing and later released. In addition, some of the individuals charged by Peel Regional Police may be referred to the CBSA and face immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, following the conclusion of their criminal proceedings.”

GUARDIAN Newspapers.