Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai

Adenike Ibirogba

…Says remark was political rhetoric

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied intercepting the telephone conversations of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, or directing anyone to do so.

Testifying in his defence in the ongoing phone-tapping trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, El-Rufai told Justice Joyce Abdulmalik that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and lacked the technical knowledge to do so.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to the NSA’s communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comment during an interview on Arise Television in February was political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Ribadu’s telephone conversations.

“I used ‘we’ to refer to opposition politicians. When I said ‘tapped’, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling,” El-Rufai told the court.

He added: “It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish.”

El-Rufai began his defence on Wednesday after Justice Abdulmalik, on October 26, dismissed his no-case submission and ruled that the State Security Service (SSS) had presented sufficient evidence to require him to answer the charges.

More details later…

GUARDIAN Newspapers.