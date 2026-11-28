IPAC

By

Solomon Odeniyi

The Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Chinedu Obi, has disclosed that about 140 people have died in election-related violence, warning that Nigeria must take urgent steps to prevent a recurrence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi said the figures reflected the consequences of electoral violence and the need for political actors, security agencies and other stakeholders to work together to ensure peaceful elections.

He spoke on Friday at the inauguration of a campaign to prevent electoral violence ahead of the 2027 elections, organised by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the Civil-Military Cooperation Centre.

The campaign, which began with a North-Central zonal town hall in Abuja on November 27, 2026, is aimed at mobilising stakeholders and communities to identify potential threats, promote peaceful participation and strengthen early-warning and response mechanisms.

The IPAC director-general said the electoral process was already underway, adding that more than 55 per cent of the process had been completed.

He warned that weaknesses in the country’s electoral framework and inflammatory political statements could heighten tensions and trigger violence if not addressed.

Obi described the appointment of an electoral umpire by political players as a recipe for disaster, while also faulting provisions of the Electoral Act, which he said had contributed to internal crises within political parties.

“For me, we’ve done more than 55 per cent of the process. So, any of the process we did before now that contributed to the environment, as of today, we have about 140 deaths across 26 states,” Obi said.

He added that the electoral framework had created challenges for political parties, particularly in the process of determining candidates.

“We have a foundation, which is the Constitution, that would have told us how the umpire to the election would act. We couldn’t do that. Today, we have an umpire who is appointed by the player. That is a recipe for disaster,” Obi said.

He also expressed concern over inflammatory political rhetoric, including statements allegedly encouraging killings, warning that security agencies should not remain passive in the face of such threats.

The IPAC official recalled that Nigeria had previously avoided a predicted post-election crisis because of the intervention and public stance of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who had declared that his political ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

He urged stakeholders to focus on managing the remaining stages of the electoral process and preventing violence, stressing that the consequences of instability in Nigeria would extend beyond its borders.

“When Nigeria fails, everybody is dead. No nation can take the humanitarian consequences of any crisis in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the initiative reflected the commitment of the Office of the National Security Adviser to protecting Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensuring a peaceful, credible, inclusive and secure electoral process.

Laka described elections as the heartbeat of democracy, stressing that their credibility should not be measured only by the conduct of voting and the announcement of results, but also by the peace, security and public confidence surrounding the entire process.

He said preparations for the 2027 general elections required a collective commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions, protecting citizens and preventing the loss of lives and destruction of property.

The NCTC coordinator identified misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, political intolerance, incitement, youth manipulation and political thuggery as factors capable of triggering electoral violence.

He also listed vote buying, voter intimidation and suppression, attacks on electoral personnel and destruction of public infrastructure as threats requiring deliberate preventive measures.

According to him, the campaign would strengthen early-warning and response systems, promote public trust and encourage the participation of all segments of society, particularly women, young people, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons.

Laka stressed that preventing electoral violence should not be regarded as the exclusive responsibility of security agencies, describing it as a shared national obligation involving political parties, government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and community-based groups.

He disclosed that the NCTC was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Orientation Agency, other security agencies and development partners to extend the campaign across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The coordinator said the initiative would also help prevent attacks on INEC offices and personnel, protect voters and electoral infrastructure, counter fake news and inflammatory narratives, and improve community-based early-warning mechanisms.

He urged young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence but to channel their energy towards peace, tolerance and responsible civic participation.

He also called on political parties and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns, respect the rule of law and demonstrate political maturity, warning that the pursuit of political power should not undermine the lives, security and unity of the country.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, said elections remained fundamental to democracy, adding that no citizen should be denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise through intimidation or oppression.

Musa, represented by an Assistant Director, Mr Oluwole Ashiru, called for a whole-of-society approach to election security, urging traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and other community stakeholders to promote peace, tolerance and responsible conduct.

Similarly, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, described elections as a critical test of democratic institutions, saying the manner in which a country conducts its elections sends an important signal about the quality of its democracy.

Baera said credible elections were recognised internationally, while processes undermined by irregularities and violence could weaken a country’s democratic standing.

He commended the initiative, noting that election security should be addressed long before election day because the electoral process involved several stages

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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