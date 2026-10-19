By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

For decades, unreliable electricity supply has undermined Nigeria’s industrial growth, forcing businesses to close, driving up production costs and making life increasingly difficult for households.

From textile mills in Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Onitsha to vehicle assembly plants, tyre factories and footwear manufacturers, several once-thriving industries have struggled or shut down, partly because of inadequate power supply.

Now in Aba, Abia State, a different experience is emerging, as the Geometric Power-owned Aba Power distribution network provides electricity to businesses, institutions and households, enabling some to reduce dependence on costly petrol and diesel generators.

The development is reshaping business operations in the commercial hub, with manufacturers reporting uninterrupted production, traders extending working hours and households enjoying improved food preservation and lower running costs.

Geometric Power Chairman, Professor Barth Nnaji, described the Aba Integrated Power Project, an investment exceeding $900 million, as a dream come true.

He said the company was committed to providing reliable and affordable electricity to customers, irrespective of their social or economic status.

“Our services are for all people, regardless of class or status. Electricity is a fundamental right of the Nigerian people, and we are happy to provide reliable and affordable electricity to all our customers,” Nnaji said.

He added that, unlike other legacy distribution companies, Aba Power was wholly privately owned and had not received Federal Government subsidies.

Role of Afreximbank

The decision of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to provide a $50 million facility to Geometric Power Limited after a seven-year delay was what made Aba Power a reality today.

The Group Managing Director of Geometric Power, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji, said the bank provided the lifeline that enabled the project to be commissioned, saying, “Afreximbank is the bank that provided the funding that enabled us to complete and commission the project.”

“As you may know, politics got in the way, human error impacted the project, and it was delayed just as we were about to commission it. So, for seven years, we were simply maintaining the facilities that were already in place. We had staff who had to be paid to keep maintaining them.

“Eventually, when we determined the exact amount needed to complete the project—after President Jonathan intervened and his successor, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, directed his team to resolve the issues arising from the privatization—we were thrilled that Afreximbank stepped in. They shared our vision and understood the impact the project would have on the community.

“I believe that was the turning point for them. Seeing Aba’s potential as an industrial hub in Africa made them far more willing to find a way to make the project work. Although subsequent challenges prolonged completion, Afreximbank ultimately came to the rescue.

“At that crucial juncture, we needed $50 million, and they provided it. Honestly, Afreximbank’s role in all of this was remarkable. Ordinarily, a bank or financier would walk away from a project facing the kinds of hurdles we had at the time.

“We were operating in an environment where the government had breached the terms of our signed agreement. We were dealing with civil and public service officials who knew what needed to be done but refused to act.

“There was little to offer them comfort beyond the sheer determination of our lead investor. For him, it wasn’t merely a financial venture; his drive to see the project through was fueled by a desire to create a lasting, positive impact on people’s lives.”

Infrastructure built for reliability

The company says its investment in distribution infrastructure is central to its efforts to maintain stable electricity supply.

According to the Director of Commercial Operations, Engineer Victor Ngwoke, Aba Power deliberately invested in heavy-duty tubular steel poles designed to withstand extreme conditions and minimise disruptions.

“We wanted to have a very sturdy and reliable infrastructure. We, therefore, deliberately invested in heavy tubular steel poles,” he said.

Ngwoke explained that the poles have deeply buried concrete foundations and are designed to withstand substantial impact, including collisions with vehicles.

He said the company also maintained standards for conventional concrete poles and worked to restore damaged infrastructure quickly whenever faults occurred.

On metering, the director said approximately 98 per cent of Aba Power’s customers had prepaid meters, helping to reduce disputes associated with estimated billing.

With prepaid meters, customers can monitor their consumption and manage electricity expenses more effectively.

Ngwoke also disclosed that the company deployed smart meters and monitoring teams to detect and prevent electricity theft, including illegal connections and meter bypasses.

He said residents had also supported efforts to protect the network, recognising the benefits of reliable electricity to their businesses and livelihoods.

Excess capacity, wider reach

Aba Power currently takes an average of 50 to 60 megawatts from an installed generation capacity exceeding 140MW, according to the company.

The available capacity has enabled it to extend electricity supply to parts of neighbouring Rivers State, where some communities are underserved by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.

The company says it hopes to extend its reach across Abia State, subject to the necessary infrastructure and operational requirements.

Polytechnic cuts energy costs by 80%

One of the institutions benefiting from the improved supply is Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, whose Rector, Professor Christopher Okoro, said the development had transformed academic and administrative activities.

Okoro, who assumed office in 2024, said one of the first challenges he encountered was a huge outstanding diesel bill, which he considered unsustainable.

He contacted Nnaji for assistance, and the institution was connected to Aba Power within 48 hours.

Before the connection, he said, academic activities, research and other operations were constrained by unreliable electricity, with staff often leaving the campus by 2pm.

With the improved supply, students and staff now remain on campus until late in the evening, despite the institution not being residential.

“Before now, staff used to leave by 2pm. They cannot work without electricity. You cannot carry out research without electricity,” he said.

The rector said the institution’s energy costs had fallen by about 80 per cent.

Manufacturers, traders extend working hours

At Damson Industries, a manufacturer of shoe components, Chairman David Mmadueke, said reliable electricity had enabled the company to operate day and night shifts without routinely shutting down because of power outages.

“We have light here morning and night. The only time we didn’t have light was when the company had a problem with gas supply for about three days. Apart from that, this factory has never closed because there is no electricity,” he said.

Similarly, the President of Aba North Shoe Plaza, Obioma Onyebuchi, said the plaza, which houses more than 2,000 shops, switched to Aba Power on January 14 and had since enjoyed steady supply.

According to him, traders no longer depend on individual petrol or diesel generators, as the company has ensured that customers are metered.

“With the constant electricity supply from Aba Power, we can now work throughout the day. This has increased the productivity of our members,” he said.

Although some traders consider the electricity tariff high, Onyebuchi said the cost remained preferable to the substantial sums previously spent on fuel.

He expressed the plaza’s readiness to support the company to sustain reliable supply.

Steady power eases household expenses

Beyond factories and commercial centres, improved electricity supply is also changing how some households manage their finances.

Mrs Ada-Ngizi Greg-Ilobinso, a wife, mother and teacher, said reliable electricity had made household management easier, particularly in food storage and budgeting.

She explained that she could now purchase food items in bulk, preserve them in a freezer and reduce the frequency of shopping trips.

“Aba Power has really affected my life positively in so many ways. As a mother and a wife, and also as a housekeeper, a house manager, if I may say, it has really helped me because now we have steady light,” she said.

While the experiences of residents, manufacturers and institutions point to significant gains, the wider impact will depend on the consistency, affordability and reach of the electricity service.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria