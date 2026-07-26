ByUzonna Anele

Elijah McCoy was an African-Canadian mechanical engineer and inventor, born to parents who had escaped slavery. He is best known for developing an improved automatic lubrication system that solved one of the greatest mechanical challenges of the Industrial Revolution. His invention kept steam engines running longer, more efficiently and with fewer breakdowns, transforming railroads, steamships and factories. Although his name is often overlooked today, his innovations became one of the most influential engineering improvements of the nineteenth century.

Elijah John McCoy was born on May 2, 1844, in Colchester, Ontario, Canada. He was one of twelve children born to George and Mildred McCoy, formerly enslaved Africans from Kentucky.

Years before Elijah’s birth, his parents escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad, a secret network of people and safe houses that helped enslaved Africans flee to freedom. They crossed into Upper Canada, where slavery had already been abolished, and settled in Colchester Township. Had George and Mildred failed in their escape, Elijah would almost certainly have been born into slavery instead of freedom.

After several years in Canada, the McCoy family returned to the United States and settled in Ypsilanti, Michigan. George McCoy established a tobacco and cigar business while raising his large family.

Elijah displayed an unusual talent for mechanics from an early age. Recognising his potential, his parents made a remarkable sacrifice by sending him to Scotland at the age of fifteen to receive formal training in mechanical engineering. In Edinburgh, he completed an apprenticeship that provided him with a solid foundation in engineering at a time when formal technical education was largely inaccessible to Black people.

Armed with professional training, McCoy returned to Michigan hoping to begin a career as a mechanical engineer. Despite his qualifications, racial discrimination closed many doors, and employers were unwilling to hire a Black engineer. Unable to find work in the profession he had trained for, he accepted a position with the Michigan Central Railroad as a fireman and oiler. The physically demanding job required him to shovel coal into the locomotive’s furnace while also lubricating its moving parts.

Although the position was far below his qualifications, it placed McCoy at the heart of one of the greatest engineering challenges of the steam age. Working with locomotives every day gave him firsthand knowledge of the problems caused by inadequate lubrication, an experience that would inspire the invention that made him famous.

Steam engines were among the most complex machines of the nineteenth century. Whether they powered locomotives, ships or factory equipment, they relied on dozens of metal parts moving against one another at high speed. Pistons slid inside cylinders, connecting rods transferred power to the wheels, crankshafts rotated continuously, and bearings supported heavy loads under tremendous pressure.

All of these moving parts created friction. Without lubrication, friction generated heat, heat caused rapid wear, and worn components could eventually seize or fail completely. An engine that lacked sufficient lubrication could become dangerously unreliable or even destroy itself.

Before McCoy’s invention, keeping these machines lubricated was an exhausting and inefficient process. Railroad companies employed workers whose job was to carry oil cans and manually apply lubricant to the engine whenever a train stopped.

At scheduled stations or maintenance points, crews inspected the locomotive and poured oil onto bearings, valves and other moving components before the train continued its journey. The process consumed valuable time, delayed passengers and freight, and reduced the number of trips a locomotive could make in a day. Steamships faced similar delays, while factories often had to stop production simply to service their machinery.

Although automatic lubricators already existed before McCoy entered the field, they were far from perfect. Many delivered oil unevenly, sending too much lubricant to some components while starving others. Some clogged easily, while others required constant adjustment by the operator. Engineers still had to monitor them closely, and manual lubrication remained common because existing systems were not dependable enough for long-distance operation.

McCoy believed there had to be a better solution.

Drawing on both his engineering training and his experience working on locomotives, he designed an improved automatic lubricator capable of supplying a steady, measured flow of oil to critical engine components while the engine was still running.