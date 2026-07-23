Enugu Air has confirmed that one of its aircraft operating into Benin Airport experienced a runway excursion after landing today.

According to the airline’s official statement:

“Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway excursion after landing today.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties.

“The aircraft has been secured and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures. An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway.

“As a result, there may be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules. Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance.

“The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels.”