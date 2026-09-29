By Malachy Agbo

History was made on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, when the 76-seater Embraer E170 operated by Enugu Air departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at 12:45 p.m. for Douala, Cameroun.

About an hour later, the aircraft touched down at the Douala International Airport, marking Enugu Air’s first international operation and opening a new chapter in the aviation and economic history of the ancient coal city.

The aircraft was received by Camerounian authorities in a ceremony that was as symbolic as it was significant. For Enugu, it was not simply another flight taking off from its airport. It was the physical expression of a development philosophy that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has repeatedly described as “connecting the dots”. The roads connecting communities, schools connecting young people to opportunity, healthcare connecting citizens to essential services, and now aviation connecting Enugu to markets beyond Nigeria.

With the successful maiden flight to Douala, the economic city in effect, has become closer to Enugu and the significance of that connection goes far beyond the time saved on a journey.

It was Walt Disney who famously said: “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

When Peter Mbah, then the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), mounted the podium at Godfrey Okoye University during the build up to the 2023 election campaign to present his roadmap to Ndi-Enugu, some of the promises seemed rather ambitious. HireGrant Writers

An airline owned by the state; A $30 billion economy; 3 million visitors annually; A new industrial and investment ecosystem; Massive infrastructure overhaul; Transformation of education and primary healthcare; A new security architecture; Revival of moribund assets. The list continues.

But three years later, whatever one’s political interpretation of the administration may be, the scale of the projects and reforms is substantial.

Just recently, the administration unveiled a compendium documenting more than 10,000 milestones recorded during its first three years in its first term across infrastructure, education, healthcare, transportation, security, economic development, urban renewal and institutional reforms. Among the headline figures were more than 1,521 kilometres of constructed and reconstructed roads, more than 7,000 classrooms and 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres.

The Enugu Air story is not an isolated development. It is one piece of a much larger development strategy with various mutually-reinforcing projects. The launch of Enugu Air and its trajectory in the last 14 months is perhaps the most dramatic illustration of the administration’s “Tomorrow is here” philosophy.

The airline obtained its Air Operator Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in March 2026 after completing the regulatory certification process in about five months and three weeks. The state-owned carrier operates with six aircraft; an unusual starting position for a newly certified airline.

Its emergence was designed not merely to provide another means of transportation but to support Enugu’s ambition of becoming a regional economic and aviation hub.

The domestic network has already linked Enugu with major Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Owerri, Kano, Port Harcourt, while the Douala operation takes the airline across Nigeria’s borders into Central Africa. Unarguably, that is the strategic significance of the September 23 flight.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Mbah said Enugu Air was neither conceived to earn any “bragging right” nor simply in response to populist sentiments. Rather, he described it as part of the masterplan to make Enugu a premier destination for investment, living, business and tourism.

Many who do not know may ask: why Douala? Douala is Cameroun’s principal commercial centre and one of Central Africa’s most important economic gateways.

For generations, Nigerians, particularly traders and entrepreneurs from the South-East geopolitical zone have maintained extensive commercial relationships with Cameroun and other Central African markets. This became even more pronounced after the civil war.

For many of these travellers, movement between Nigeria and Cameroun has traditionally involved long and sometimes difficult road journeys that sometimes entailed crossing waters. But the direct Enugu-Douala connection changes the equation.

A trader can now leave Enugu and arrive in Douala by air without first making the lengthy overland journey. A business executive can move between two commercial centres with considerably greater ease. Families separated across the two countries have a new transportation option. Tourists, investors, professionals and other travellers now have another direct gateway.

The route also creates a potential bridge between the commercial ecosystems of Enugu, Onitsha, Aba and other Nigerian markets and the wider Central African market. That is why the flight is bigger than the aircraft – for the aircraft carries passengers and the route carries possibilities.

An international gateway cannot function optimally if people and goods cannot move efficiently to and from the airport. That is where the administration’s massive road programme becomes relevant.

The administration’s September 2026 compendium showcased more than 1,521 kilometres of constructed and reconstructed roads. As we all know, roads are not merely concrete and asphalt. They determine how quickly farmers reach markets, how students reach schools, how patients reach hospitals, how businesses move goods, and how communities connect with urban centres.

The administration has also invested in major urban and regional road corridors, while its 2026 budget provided for additional urban and rural road construction, including the 40-kilometre Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, Opi-Ugwuogo-Abakpa-Nike 42-kilometre road, amongst others. The broader strategy is clear: infrastructure is being treated as economic infrastructure, not simply as beautification.

Perhaps nowhere is the scale of the intervention more striking than education in the last three years. More than 7,000 classrooms have been constructed anew. But Mbah’s education agenda has gone beyond conventional classroom construction.

The administration’s Smart Green Schools programme has transformed schools into modern learning environments equipped with digital classrooms, technological devices, science laboratories, solar power and other facilities, with at least one in all the 260 political wards in the state.

The objective is to prepare Enugu’s children for an economy increasingly driven by technology, knowledge and innovation. The administration has also devoted roughly one-third of the total budget sum, in three consecutive budget cycles, to education, reflecting its emphasis on human capital development and poverty eradication.

The philosophy is straightforward: if Enugu wants to build a $30 billion economy, it must first build the people who can create, manage and sustain such an economy.

Healthcare has received similar expansive intervention. The administration is developing over 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres. One for each ward in the state. The centres are designed to provide round-the-clock basic healthcare, with solar power and staffing intended to make primary healthcare more accessible in both urban and rural communities. The magnificent Enugu International Hospital is the crowning jewel, in addition to the Enugu State University of Applied Science (SUMAS)’s Teaching hospital which is offering research, learning and curative care.

The significance is not necessarily in the number alone. For a woman in a rural community, the difference between having a functioning healthcare facility nearby and travelling several kilometres to a larger hospital can be the difference between timely care and dangerous delay.

For a child, it can mean access to basic treatment without a journey to the state capital. For an elderly person, it can mean healthcare within reach. The remarkable outcome is over 80 percent drop in maternal and under-5 mortality. That is the human side of a statistic.

In the area of water supply, for years, inadequate public water supply was one of Enugu’s persistent urban challenges.

Since the inception of the administration, extensive water supply has been restored to Enugu City through interventions involving the 9th Mile Water Scheme and the revived Oji River Scheme. Reliable public water affects households, schools, hospitals, businesses, sanitation and public health.

It also illustrates a recurring feature of the Mbah administration: the attempt to revive infrastructure and assets that had remained underutilised or moribund.

Another major component of the administration’s programme has been the rehabilitation of dormant state assets. The administration has revived the United Palm Products Limited and the Songhai Heneke Farm in Ezeagu, Enugu Hotel Presidential, Niger Gas, Enugu Flour Mill, etc.

The story of the Enugu Haier Factory – a $20 million investment facility manufacturing digital appliances and electronics – feels like an icing on the cake as it forms part of the industrialisation drive.

The objective is to move the state’s economy beyond government expenditure by creating productive assets, attracting investment and generating employment.

That is important because a state’s long-term prosperity cannot depend solely on the number of government projects it can build.

Security is prominent in the administration’s development strategy with the establishment of a Command and Control Centre, as part of its security architecture, alongside surveillance infrastructure such as drones and a DNA Forensics Centre intended to strengthen crime investigation. It also launched the Distress Rapid Response with AI-enabled cameras installed on patrol vehicles. The administration made these huge investments as part of a technology-driven approach to security rather than relying exclusively on conventional policing. That matters for economic development because investors consider security, infrastructure and ease of movement together.

The administration has constructed five modern transport terminals and introduced CNG-powered buses, while making further plans for expanded city transportation.

The broader objective is to make transportation more organised, safer and more efficient while reducing the burden of mobility on residents. These transport interventions have helped in cushioning the effects of high pump prices of petroleum products in Nigeria today. This is another example of what Mbah calls “connecting the dots.”

Enugu’s tourism potential has also featured in the administration’s plans. The state is endowed with attractions including waterfalls, caves, hills, forests and other natural features.

The administration has launched a bold redevelopment of attractions such as Awhum Waterfall and Caves, Okpatu, Nsude and Ngwo Pine Forest, which features what would be Nigeria’s first zip line.

The idea is to reposition tourism from an underdeveloped cultural asset into a contributor to the state’s economy.

When completed, the strategy will be a huge boost for hotels, restaurants, transportation operators, tour companies, artisans, entertainers and other businesses. In other words, tourism can become an ecosystem rather than merely a destination.

Indeed, the connecting dots are becoming evident to Ndi-Enugu as they increasingly unfold. On the maiden flight to Douala were some Enugu indigenes living in Cameroun, especially Lady Arum Love who was the first passenger of the route, alongside other passengers who had booked tickets – desirous of being a part of the historic journey.

The direct flight introduces another possibility: leave Enugu, fly directly to Douala and return without the ordeal of a long overland journey.

For traders, time is money. For families, time is precious. For businesses, time is opportunity. For investors, connectivity is infrastructure. And for a state seeking to become a regional economic hub, connectivity is indispensable.

Three years ago, many of these ideas existed primarily as promises and projections. Today, they are physical structures we can relate with.

On September 23, 2026, an aircraft carrying the name of Enugu crossed Nigeria’s international boundary and landed in Cameroun.

It was only a flight but it was also a statement. A statement that Enugu’s development conversation is no longer confined to the state’s borders. A statement that infrastructure is being conceived not simply to make Enugu look different, but to make it function differently.

Douala is now directly connected to Enugu. And as the administration’s larger aviation and economic ambitions continue to materialise, Douala may ultimately be remembered not as the destination, but as the beginning of a much bigger journey.

Yesterday, an international Enugu flight was an aspiration. Today, it is a reality.

Tomorrow, the destination may be farther – Europe, Asia, the wider African market. For now, however, history has already been made. Enugu Air has crossed its first international frontier.

Tomorrow is here indeed.

•⁠ ⁠Dr. Agbo is Enugu State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication.

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