By : Gordi Udeajah

Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi

At the 60th memorial anniversary of the death of Nigeria’s pioneer Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Military Head of State, Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi (JTU) yesterday, eulogies were showered on him by Nigerians.

JTU was killed along with the then military governor of the defunct Western State Lt. Colonel Francis Adekunle Fajuyi during his ( JTU ) official visit to the state on 29th July, 1966, at the age of 42 years.

The event featured laying of wreaths at his grave side located within the premises along St.Finbarrs Street Umuahia which was named Aguiyi-Ironsi Conference Center , along St. Finbarrs road, Umuahia , the Abia state capital and intertainent of guests party held at the International Conference Center also in Umuahia, the home town of the late JTU.

The eulogizers included former Military Head of State and later elected President General Olusegun Obasanjo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by the Defence Minister General Christopher Musa, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Azubike Ihejirika, Abia state governor Dr Alex Otti, former First Lady Dr Patience Goodluck Jonathan, JTU family, among others.

The president’s representative/ Defence Minister, General Musa in his speech said that the gathering which was organized by the late general’s family, was to commemorate the life and service of the nation’s foremost military leader.

”We gather not merely to remember a man, but to reflect on a significant chapter in our nation’s history, to honor a patriot whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.

He said that sixty years after his (JTU ) passing, the name General Aguiyi -Ironsi continues to occupy a prominent place in the history of the country’s evolution, declaring that JTU distinguished himself as an outstanding professional soldier, whose military career was marked by discipline, courage, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to duty.

”Through years of dedicated service, he rose through the ranks to become the first Nigerian General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army and subsequently became Nigeria’s first military head of state during one of the most critical periods in our national history.

”His assumption of leadership came at a time when Nigeria faced immense political uncertainty and national anxiety. Although his tenure was brief, he demonstrated a firm commitment to preserving national unity, restoring stability, and maintaining the integrity of the Nigerian state. It can be imagined that without him, probably Nigeria would not be standing here today.

”He understood that leadership demands sacrifice, and throughout his career, he placed the interests of the nation above personal consideration. As we reflect on his legacy today, we are reminded that nation-building is a continuous responsibility that transcends generations. The values of patriotism, discipline, selfless service, integrity, and national unity which General Aguiyi-Ironsi exemplified remain as relevant today as they were 60 years ago”

The Defence Minister who described late JTU as Nigeria’s Unifyer-in- Chief , stated that unifying Nigeria as a nation was his greatest achievement.

He appealed to Abia state governor Otti to establish what he called a Unity Square in the state” where to remind us and future Nigerian generations that united we stand and we are stronger together as one”.

He argued the ” Unifier-in-Chief is gone ( JTU), but if we remember history, when the coupists came to pick him, he was the guest of Lieutenant-Colonel Fajuyi.

And Lieutenant-Colonel Fajuyi insisted that he had a visitor, and would never allow that to happen. And the coupists decided to pick the two of them together.

So I want to appeal, Sir, in honor of both of them, and to show unity in our country. you may wish to consider constructing probably a unity square.

”A unity square somewhere to remind us and future Nigerian generations that united we stand and we are stronger together as one”.

While General Ihejirika said that JTU was highly patriotic and believed in Nigeria, Mrs Patience Goodluck Jonathan said JTU lived and died for the unity of the country.

General Obasanjo recalled that late JTU was Nigeria’s first army Captain, Major, Lt Colonel, Brigadier and Major General with No 2 as his Military Number, stating that Nigeria has a dark history from which necessary lessons should be learnt to unite and strengthen the country.

The state governor Dr Otti while commending the JTU family for organizing the memorial anniversary, for which he announced that the state government provided the International Conference Venue.

Opinning that the mistakes that the country made then were permissible, he maintained that Decree 34, was in order, but did not expatiate it. ” I agree with Decree 34, it will save this country, we will be better together, General Aguiyi-Ironsi gave his life for the rest of us”.

The JTU family in the address read by the Second daughter Louisa Aguiyi-Ironsi, urged Nigerians to remember their late father’s commitment to national unity, rather than dwell on historical controversies surrounding his administration, and choose unity over division and cooperation over resentment.

The family also challenged Nigeria’s present and future leaders to place the national interest above sectional considerations and embrace dialogue over conflict, stating that the true measure of remembrance would not lie in the wreaths laid in his honour but in the nation’s commitment to building a peaceful, just and united Nigeria.

“This commemoration, therefore, serves a dual purpose. First, it stands as a solemn tribute to his personal sacrifice and steadfast commitment to a united Nigeria. His dedication to national cohesion, even amid uncertainty, remains a testament to patriotic courage.

“Second, it is a clarion call to present and future leaders to draw inspiration from that commitment. The Nigeria aspiration must be anchored on justice, accountability, discipline, and the collective good. Let this ceremony signal not only remembrance, but renewal”.

Continuing Louisa said “the true measure of our remembrance will not be found in the beauty of the wreaths that we lay, but in the quality of the unity we pursue”.

“As these wreaths are laid upon the tomb of Major General Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi GCFR, may they symbolise our renewed dedication to peace, justice, and national cohesion.

“May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace, and may Nigeria continue to stand as one nation, indivisible, prosperous, and united in diversity”.

In his recollection of their late Daddy and tribute to him, the first son and head of the family, Ambasssdor ( High Chief ) Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, a former Minister of Defence, wrote

”after 60 years of it, it seems like it was just like yesterday we were at Ibadan. My recollection of you as a daddy remains deeply personal, you were a loving father to me and my siblings. You ensured that we would continue to have a good upbringing by leaving behind a wonderful, talented and devoted wife, Ezenwanyi Ibeku, Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Though you never built your own country home , you left a good name as your legacy. Daddy, you trusted in Nigeria, RIP”.

Various persons including the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, past and serving state and national lawmakers, Ministers and Commissioners, traditional rulers and community leaders, members of JTU immediate Umuanna Community in Umuahia North Council including former Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah.

According to the Defence Minister General Musa, also a former head of the Armed Forces, the JTU, enduring ideals continue to guide our armed forces and inspire all Nigerians who are committed to building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation.

”The federal government remains resolute in its commitment to preserving the unity of Nigeria and strengthening the institutions that safeguard our democracy, security, and development.

We recognize the immense sacrifices made by our past and present servicemen and women, many of whom have paid the ultimate price in defense of our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.Their courage and dedication shall never be forgotten. And for those of us still alive, we shall never let them down for the sacrifice they have paid.

As we honor General Aguiyi-Ironsi today, let us also renew our collective commitment to the ideals that bind us together as one people. Our diversity remains one of our greatest strengths, and it is through mutual respect, tolerance, justice, and shared purpose that we will continue to build a peaceful, united, and prosperous Nigeria for future generations”.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.