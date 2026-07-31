UEFA votes 55-0 to boycott FIFA World Cups

Here’s the latest

• UEFA boycotts the World Cup: Europe’s soccer governing body has voted to boycott future men’s and women’s World Cups in reaction to FIFA’s plan to inject private money into its competitions. “The World Cup is not for sale,” UEFA said. Six of the current top 10 squads in the FIFA rankings are European teams.

• What’s in the plan: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed the creation of a $20 billion company running major tournaments with private investors. UEFA called an emergency meeting and issued blistering statements in an escalating dispute over the scheme, saying there was “zero transparency as to who gains financially.”

• Kushner family backing: FIFA is working with JP Morgan on the commercial subsidiary, which would be called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). Intended investors include Thrive Eternal, founded by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is a son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The backlash over FIFA’s proposal comes as Infantino is poised to seek reelection

By Aleks Klosok

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a meeting at the White House in November.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gianni Infantino is poised to stand unopposed in FIFA’s presidential election in March 2027.

The Swiss official is seeking reelection to a fourth and final term as FIFA president, which would extend his tenure at the top of world football to 15 years, through 2031.

Infantino, who was first appointed to the most powerful position in world football in February 2016, reportedly has the backing of a majority of FIFA’s 211 member national associations.

His pledge to increase FIFA funding for member associations has been central to his appeal and electoral success.

Whether UEFA will now look to unite around a candidate to challenge Infantino remains to be seen.

Candidates must be put forward by November 18.

CNN