By : Johnson Eyiangho

President Bola Tinubu

*Describes expansion as watershed in Nigeria’s national history

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai ( rtd.), has hailed President Bola Tinubu for the expansion of the Nigerian Army Division from eight to 12, saying that it shows that the President demonstrated that he is a leader who not only listens to the professional advice of military commanders but also acts decisively upon it.

“Politically, this expansion sends an unmistakable message: Nigeria’s national security is a top priority of the Tinubu Administration. This approval follows sustained investments in the Armed Forces, including the recent establishment of two new training depots at Osogbo and Amasiri-Edda, the acquisition of critical military platforms, and ongoing support for force modernisation.

“The president’s approval is also a powerful affirmation of democracy itself. A strong, well-equipped, and professionally motivated military is the ultimate guarantor of democratic governance. When the Armed Forces are adequately resourced and their morale high, the nation is better protected from both external aggression and internal subversion. This expansion strengthens the foundation upon which Nigeria’s democracy rests,” Buratai said.

Commenting on the approval for the expansion, the former COAS said that it represented a watershed moment in the nation’s security history, adding that it was “a bold, visionary, and necessary response to the complex security challenges confronting our beloved nation”.

He said the approval followed sustained investments in the Armed Forces, including the recent establishment of two new training depots at Osogbo and Amasiri-Edda, in Ebonyi State, the acquisition of critical military platforms, and ongoing support for force modernisation.

According to him, the president’s approval is also a powerful affirmation of democracy itself. A strong, well-equipped, and professionally motivated military is the ultimate guarantor of democratic governance. When the Armed Forces are adequately resourced and their morale high, the nation is better protected from both external aggression and internal subversion. This expansion strengthens the foundation upon which Nigeria’s democracy rests.

Furthermore, he said, the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel will have significant socio-economic benefits as it will provide meaningful employment to thousands of Nigerian youths, reducing the pool of unemployed and disaffected individuals who might otherwise be susceptible to recruitment by criminal or terrorist groups. “This is not merely a military expansion—it is an investment in Nigeria’s youth and a contribution to national stability.”

He also commendation the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to national security, and willingness to invest in the Armed Forces.

“You have demonstrated that you are a leader who listens to professional advice and acts decisively to protect the nation. History will remember this moment as a turning point in Nigeria’s security architecture,” Buratai said.

He added: “I commend your strategic foresight, professionalism, and dedication to repositioning the Nigerian Army for the challenges of the 21st century. Your leadership has been instrumental in conceptualising and driving this expansion, and your commitment to the welfare of troops and the security of our nation is exemplary.”

He prayed that the expansion brings lasting peace, security, and prosperity to every Nigerian aas the Armed Forces continue to defend the nation’s sovereignty with courage, professionalism, and honour. “And may our great nation, under the leadership of President Tinubu, continue to rise to its full potential as the giant of Africa.”

GUARDIAN Newspapers