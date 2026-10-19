By Vivian Oramadike

Uduaghan

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, died in Abuja on October 19, 2026

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, is dead.

A family member, who confirmed his death to Channels Television, said Uduaghan died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026, in a hospital in Abuja, after a period of illness.

He described the former governor’s passing as a devastating loss to the family and all those whose lives he touched.

Uduaghan, a medical doctor by profession, held several public offices in Delta State before becoming governor.

He served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and later as Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, before succeeding James Ibori as governor.

He governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015, completing two terms in office.

After leaving office, Uduaghan remained active in Delta State and national politics.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State Government had yet to issue an official statement on his death.

More to follow…

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