Former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu

Agency Report

Former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has died at the age of 62.

Biu, who was born in 1964 in Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State, reportedly died on Sunday evening at a hospital in Abuja, according to family sources.

NAN reports on Sunday that Adamu-Isa Gunda, a nephew of the deceased, confirmed the death, saying the remains would be transported from Abuja to Chikaji, Sabon Gari, Zaria, for burial according to Islamic rites.

Gunda added that the deceased, who held the traditional title of Jagaban Sabon Gari, is survived by a wife and five children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Biu served as Corps Marshal of the FRSC from July 2022 to 2024, after years of service in the organisation.

He was appointed Acting Corps Marshal by former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2022, following the retirement of his predecessor, Boboye Oyeyemi, after completing his tenure.

Before his appointment, Biu served as Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja, overseeing financial administration within the organisation.

He joined the corps in 1988 and rose through the ranks, serving as Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming Deputy Corps Marshal in 2016.

Biu obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of National Accountants (FCNA)

NAN

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