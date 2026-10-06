Chief Ralph Obioha

A founding member of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Chief Ralph Obioha is dead, aged 80.

In a statement by his son, Chima Obioha on behalf of the Obioha family in Enugu, said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Chief Ralph Obioha, “Okpuruisizuruoha II of Arondizuogu announces his passing on October 3, 2026, at the age of 80.

Chief Obioha was first and foremost a beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend. His kindness, strength, humor, generosity, faith, and unwavering devotion to family will always be r ememb e r e d . “Many Nigerians knew Chief Obioha as a patriot, elder statesman, political leader and businessman.

Indeed, his very eventful life spanned various business sectors and the Nigerian political and socio- economic space. “He was deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress and the ideals of service, leadership, and nation-building. His was a respected voice in the land, and he was a firm believer in Nigeria’s enormous potential.

“His passing has left an immeasurable void in our family, but we find comfort in the fullness of his life, the people he touched, and the legacy of service he leaves behind.

“The family is deeply grateful for the prayers, condolence messages, and expressions of love that have already been received. We, however, respectfully request privacy at this time while we mourn and come to terms with this profound loss. “Details of the memorial and funeral will be announced in due course. May his soul rest in complete peace.” the statement added.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria