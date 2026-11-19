FAAC

By

Sami Tunji

The Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local government councils shared N2.441tn from the Federation Account in November 2026, representing an increase of N13bn, or 0.54 per cent, from the N2.428tn distributed in October, despite a decline in gross revenue collections.

The increase marked the second consecutive monthly rise in Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements, following the sharp decline recorded in September, when allocations fell by 22.2 per cent from the record N3.007tn shared in August.

The latest allocation, which represents revenue generated in October, was approved at the November FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa.

According to the statement, “A total sum of N2.441tn, being October 2026 Federation Account Revenue, has been shared to the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils.”

An analysis by The PUNCH showed that the N2.441tn distributed in November was N13bn higher than the previous month’s allocation but remained N566bn, or 18.8 per cent, below the record N3.007tn shared in August.

The November distribution also exceeded the N2.338tn shared in September by N103bn, or 4.4 per cent, although it remained N109bn below the N2.550tn distributed in July.

The latest figures indicate that allocations to the three tiers of government have continued to recover gradually from September’s decline, despite weakening revenue collections.

According to the FAAC communiqué, total gross revenue fell by N102bn, or 2.6 per cent, from N3.913tn in September to N3.811tn in October.

Gross statutory revenue declined by N97.323bn, or 3.1 per cent, to N2.999tn in October from N3.096tn in September.

The statement said, “According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N2.999tn was received for the month of October 2026. This was lower than the sum of N3.096tn received in the preceding month by N97.323bn.”

The decline reversed the recovery recorded in September, when gross statutory revenue increased by N246.384bn from N2.850tn in August.

Similarly, gross Value Added Tax collections declined for the second consecutive month, falling by N4.426bn, or 0.54 per cent, from N816.872bn in September to N812.446bn in October.

VAT collections had previously declined by N17.972bn in September, following an increase of N40.875bn in August.

The statement read, “Gross revenue of N812.446bn was available from the Value Added Tax in October 2026. This was lower than the N816.872bn available in the month of September 2026 by N4.426bn.”

Despite the decline in gross collections, the amount available for distribution increased because deductions, transfers, refunds and savings fell during the month.

According to the communiqué, N128.797bn was deducted as cost of collection in October, compared with N131.758bn in September, representing a reduction of N2.961bn.

Similarly, transfers, refunds and savings declined by N111bn, or 8.2 per cent, from N1.352tn in September to N1.241tn in October.

The combined reduction of approximately N114bn in these two categories helped offset the N102bn decline in gross revenue, allowing distributable revenue to increase by N13bn.

The N2.441tn available for distribution comprised N1.688tn in statutory revenue and N752.488bn from VAT.

Distributable statutory revenue increased by N16bn, or approximately 0.96 per cent, from N1.672tn in September, while distributable VAT declined by N4.099bn, or 0.54 per cent, from N756.587bn.

A breakdown of the allocation showed that the Federal Government received N856.065bn, compared with N832.242bn in October, representing an increase of N23.823bn, or 2.9 per cent.

The 36 state governments received N809.909bn, up by N10.037bn, or 1.25 per cent, from N799.872bn in the previous month.

Similarly, the 774 local government councils received N568.701bn, representing an increase of N8.041bn, or 1.43 per cent, from N560.660bn.

Sami Tunji

Sami Tunji is a Senior Business Correspondent at Punch Newspapers with about five years of experience in data-driven reporting. He covers finance, ICT, and broader macroeconomic issues, combining analytical insight with clear storytelling. Sami’s work reflects strong editorial judgment, professional development, and a commitment to accurate and informative business journalism.

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