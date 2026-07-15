Acclaimed Director General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, Adeniyi Adeyemi after his arrest.

Nathaniel Shaibu, Onozure Dania

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, following a bench warrant issued by a Federal High Court in Abuja, after he failed to appear for his arraignment on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Adeyemi’s arrest after granting an oral application by the prosecution, led by Wisdom Madaki, following the defendant’s absence when the case was called.

The judge granted an oral application by the prosecution after Adeyemi failed to appear when the matter, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, was called.

Opposing the application, Adeyemi’s counsel, Genesis Francis, told the court that his client feared for his life and had written to President Bola Tinubu over the alleged threats.

According to the lawyer, Adeyemi intended to remain alive to defend himself in court.

Responding, Justice Umar said, “The court will help him be alive,” before ordering that a bench warrant be issued for Adeyemi’s arrest.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until September 30, 2026, for arraignment.

The Personal Assistant to the Force Public Relations Officer, Aminu Koji, confirmed Adeyemi’s arrest in a terse statement to journalists.

Koji said Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team.

“We have just confirmed the arrest of Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi by a team of the Intelligence Response Team in Osun State. Thank you,” Koji said.

The arrest was earlier seen in a video released by TVC News, showing Adeyemi in police custody.

The police had filed the eight-count charge against Adeyemi on November 27, 2025, accusing him and two other suspects identified simply as Femi and Anu, who are said to be at large, of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation in connection with the operation of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, an organisation the Presidency has repeatedly said does not exist.

Inside Adeyemi’s arrest

Before he was eventually nabbed in Osun State, The PUNCH gathered that Adeniyi had been trailed by a team from the Department of State Services for more than a week.

He was said to have switched off his mobile phones for about two days, making it difficult to locate him.

It was further learnt that the DSS team later retreated, as members of the police Intelligence Response Team led by CSP Moses Lohor, moved into the state and continued trailing Adeyemi.

Lohor previously served as the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for the Osun State Police Command and had been involved in high-profile security operations and controversies.

He is widely regarded by many Osun residents as one of the key security officers who contributed significantly to the peace and stability enjoyed in Ilesa and other parts of the state during his tenure. Following his transfer, concerns were raised by some members of the public about the security situation in the state and the impact of his redeployment.

In 2024, following the shooting of the Chairman of Osun State Motor Transport System, Comrade Iyanda Alowonle, the Inspector General of Police ordered the arrest and prosecution of Lohor, who was the then Head of Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad in Osun State, along with members of his team for attempted murder.

Lohor had shot Mr Alowonle in the abdomen at the police station after his arrest over a domestic brawl with a neighbour.

A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said Adeyemi was arrested by the IRT Tuesday morning and informed Osun State Police Command Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, after the operation had been concluded.

“The arrest (of Adeyemi) took place on Tuesday morning by the IRT squad, who immediately moved him to Abuja. After he was arrested, he was taken to Ibadan and from there to Abuja,” our source said.

When contacted, Osun State Police Command spokesman, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the arrest but refused to give further information.

Threat to life?

Tuesday’s proceedings marked another setback in the criminal case, which has suffered a series of adjournments, largely because the defendant has yet to take his plea.

Adeyemi’s absence from court came barely a day after he publicly alleged that his life was under threat and asked President Tinubu to guarantee his safety before he could submit himself to law enforcement authorities.

In an open letter addressed to the President on Monday, Adeyemi welcomed Tinubu’s directive ordering the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the PFIPC controversy but argued that the anti-graft agency could not conduct an independent investigation because it operates under the Executive arm of government.

He therefore urged the President to constitute an independent panel of inquiry, insisting that the issues surrounding the controversial organisation extended beyond his person.

Adeyemi also claimed that surrendering to security agencies under the current circumstances would amount to signing his own death warrant.

He alleged that he had received “verified, highly reliable intelligence” that he would be eliminated if he surfaced in an unprotected environment, adding that the reported death of one Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola, whom he described as a key intermediary in the matter, reinforced his fears.

The Federal Government, through the police, filed the charges on November 27, 2025.

According to the charge sheet, Adeyemi and the two other defendants allegedly forged several official documents, including a purported presidential appointment letter, State House letterheads, a conveyance approval for the establishment of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, requests for approval of staff accounts, applications for office space and letters seeking collaboration with a federal ministry.

Count Two of the charge reads, “That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi, surname unknown and Anu, surname unknown, now at large, on or about 8th day of March, 2024 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged appointment letter purported to have been appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President Federal Republic of Nigeria, and signed by Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.”

The prosecution also accused Adeyemi of falsely presenting himself as the Director-General of the purported council, contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code.

Count Five states, “That you, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew ‘M’ 38 years of 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown now at large, sometime between 2024 and 2025 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely personates as the Director General of Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 179 of the Penal Code.”

If convicted on the forgery-related counts, Adeyemi faces up to 21 years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine, while the impersonation charge carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a fine.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Francis said he had not seen or spoken with his client in over a month.

“Someone has to be alive before justice is heard in this case. I cannot reach my client. I haven’t seen him for over a month. It’s sad, but that is the reality of the situation.

“A bench warrant has been issued against him. The matter has been adjourned till September 30. We can only wait and see how this matter unfolds,” he said.

NBA reacts

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe (SAN), said President Tinubu’s directive to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to conduct a special investigation into the alleged fraud involving the controversial PFIPC could lead to a wider probe beyond the suspects already before the court.

Osigwe stated this in a telephone interview on Tuesday, after Adeyemi’s arrest.

Reacting to questions on whether the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been linked to the controversy, should also be arrested in the interest of justice, Osigwe said the decision rested entirely with investigators.

“I’m not the police,” the NBA president said. “The President has ordered that a special investigation be carried out by the ICPC.”

According to him, the fresh investigation could result in more individuals being invited if the evidence so warrants.

“If there are persons of interest who were invited for the investigation and if that special investigation takes place, then it means they may likely invite others whose names have been mentioned,” he said.

Osigwe cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation was concluded.

“The law does not deal with speculation. As of today, he is the only person charged in court,” he said, referring to Adeyemi.

He maintained that the Federal High Court acted within its powers by issuing a bench warrant after the defendant allegedly failed to honour the court’s proceedings.

“If he fails to attend court, the court will be right to make an order for his arrest or revoke his bail if he is already on bail,” he said.

The NBA president also suggested that the President’s directive for a fresh ICPC investigation may indicate concerns about the scope of the initial investigation.

“I think you should be interested in the effect of the President’s order on these 10 men charged. Does it not show that the President is not quite satisfied that a comprehensive investigation into the matter has been carried out?” he asked.

He said the expanded investigation would help determine whether additional persons should face prosecution or whether the existing charges should proceed based on a fuller assessment of the evidence.

Also speaking on the arrest, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Sam Erugo, said the Nigeria Police Force ought to invite the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, for questioning over allegations made against him by the self-acclaimed Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, Adeniyi Adeyemi, but acknowledged that such a move is unlikely while he remains in office.

Erugo spoke in an interview following Adeyemi’s arrest by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Osun State on Tuesday, over his failure to appear in court.

Reacting to questions on whether Gbajabiamila should also be investigated, given Adeyemi’s repeated allegations against him, the senior lawyer said the law ordinarily required investigators to question anyone whose name featured in a criminal investigation.

“The right thing should be for the police to invite Gbajabiamila and interrogate him. Let him write statements on those things. That should be the right thing,” Erugo said.

He, however, stated that the realities of political power make such a step difficult in practice.

“He’s not a governor, so he does not enjoy constitutional immunity, but he has all the powers. Do you know what it means to be Chief of Staff to the President,” he said.

Describing the situation as one of “the limits of the law,” Erugo said there is often a gap between what the law requires and what happens in practice.

“As long as he’s there, it’s very difficult for the police. If the police should invite him now they’ll be looking for trouble,” he said.

According to him, the only realistic path to such an investigation would be if President Bola Tinubu suspends his Chief of Staff.

“If the President decides to suspend him and tell him to go and face investigation, but you know he will not do that,” Erugo added.

The senior advocate also criticised Adeyemi for allegedly evading trial, describing the decision as legally unwise.

“I don’t know why the man is running. If he sought advice from good lawyers, they should tell him to go to trial,” he said.

Rather than abscond, Erugo advised Adeyemi to use the judicial process to compel witnesses, including Gbajabiamila, to testify if their evidence is relevant to his defence.

He maintained that facing trial was a better legal strategy than attempting to avoid prosecution.

“Running away from trial is not the best. Running will not solve his problem,” Erugo said.

Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State after the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his alleged failure to appear for proceedings in the criminal case against him.

The case is linked to alleged fraud involving the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council.

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