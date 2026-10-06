***25 passengers, 7 crew members on board — Minister

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Dickson Omobola

AKURE — No fewer than 32 persons, including family members of military personnel and crew died yesterday as the ATR-42 plane they were travelling in crashed into a swamp opposite the Naval Base at Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The aircraft, which crashed in the early hours of yesterday, had on board airmen, soldiers and their family members.

Sources disclosed that some of the family members include children who were returning to school, and other family members who had visited their bread-winners serving in Edo and Delta states.

According to sources, the turbo-prop aircraft was on a logistics mission to Lagos for NAF operations and afforded families, particularly of military personnel the opportunity to be flown to Lagos.

It was learned yesterday that the difficulty in releasing the names of the dead passengers from military authorities stemmed from the fact that civilian passengers were onboard, with efforts ongoing to reach out to them first.

While mourning victims of the crash, President Bola Tinubu, also yesterday ordered immediate investigation into the crash.

He declared a three-day national mourning for the victims and directed that flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country as a mark of respect to the officers.

LG chairman, police confirm incident, military gear recovered, fingers bad weather

Confirming the crash in a telephone interview, the chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Mr. Maurice Oripelaye, said military gear had been recovered from the crash site.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Sadare, the LG chairman said: “Our findings showed that it was poor weather condition that affected the pilot.

“He was trying to maneuver, but the poor weather condition affected the pilot. It crashed into a swampy area very close to the water, along the swampy area, at the back of Naval Base.

Also, the state police spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, who also confirmed the crash, said: “Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue.

“The command urges members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information. The public will be duly informed as soon as further credible information becomes available.”

NAF activates immediate search, rescue operation

Reacting, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said it had activated an immediate Search and Rescue operation on the crash.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement: “The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

Search and Rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

“NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing Search and Rescue efforts. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

The NAF spokesperson did not, however, disclose the number of casualties.

Keyamo confirms military aircraft crash

However, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed that 32 persons, including 25 passengers and seven crew members died in the crash.

Keyamo said the aircraft, with tail number NGR 931, was en route Lagos from Benin when air traffic controllers lost contact with it at about 9:13am.

The minister, who disclosed this on X, formerly Twitter, stated: “I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to raise the aircraft on radio proved abortive.

“Subsequently information, however, confirmed that the military aircraft crashed close to the Naval Base at Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

“Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and seven crew members on board. While the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and pledged our total cooperation and assistance in the search and rescue efforts ongoing.”

Aiyedatiwa mourns

In a swift response, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Air Staff, the entire NAF family, and the families of all personnel and passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”

Adeniyan said the governor had directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the Ministry of Health and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and offer full logistical and human support to NAF and other emergency agencies in the ongoing rescue operations.

The statement read: “The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has received with deep sadness the news of the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, in the early hours of today, Monday, October 5, 2026.

“According to preliminary reports confirmed by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the aircraft, an ATR-42 with tail number NGR 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda.

“The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa expresses his heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Air Staff, the entire Nigerian Air Force family, and the families of all personnel and passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft.

“The governor has been in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, the Ilaje Local Government Chairman, Maurice Oripelaye, and security agencies on ground.

“To aid ongoing efforts, Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the Ministry of Health, and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and offer full logistical and human support to the Nigerian Air Force and other emergency response agencies in the search and rescue operations currently ongoing at the crash site.

“The governor has also directed that the area be cordoned off and secured to allow for smooth and unhindered rescue operations, while urging residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities to remain calm, cooperate with emergency responders, and refrain from spreading unverified information.”

Panic in coastal community as residents recount loud sound

Meanwhile, a resident, who said many occupants of the aircraft might have died, said: “It happened this morning (yesterday). We heard a very loud sound from the area where the incident occurred, but we couldn’t get there because the place is a swampy area inside the creek. We were just looking at it from afar.

“The accident caused panic as both the young and old people in the community fled in different directions.

“But the police and the military later came around for rescue, but the occupants may have died there,” he said.

Another resident, Oluboyo Olusola, said “after the accident, I was here personally. I saw many things. I saw parts of the aircraft, I saw body parts that were scattered and clothes. That means everybody inside that aircraft are dead.”

Monarch fears no survivor, says aircraft submerged in swamps

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, said he initially feared it was a commercial aircraft because of the potential number of casualties.

Oba Odidiomo said: “I was in court when the incident happened, and I directed some of my palace officials to visit the site.

“At that time, nobody could determine whether it was an airplane or a helicopter. I was worried because it must not be a plane, because the number of casualties would be just too high. Our first thanks to Almighty God is that it did not happen inside the town; otherwise, the casualties would have been too many.

“The aircraft crashed into the river and a swampy area. It was raining when the accident happened and the place was waterlogged.

“The aircraft did not catch fire, but a substantial part of it has gone into the water. We cannot describe the exact situation for now, but from my investigation and what we have gathered so far, there was no survivor.”

Tinubu mourns NAF personnel in Ondo jet crash, orders thorough investigation

In his immediate reaction to the crash, President Bola Tinubu expressed profound sadness over the accident

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The President extended his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation, following the accident..

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

“I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation.

“I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State government at the crash site,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria