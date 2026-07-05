Figure caption,

Cabral hits brilliant goal to draw Cape Verde level in extra time

ByCharlotte Coates, BBC Sport journalist and Elizabeth Conway, BBC Sport journalist in Miami

Cape Verde may have been the World Cup’s second-smallest nation, but they certainly made a big impact on the 2026 tournament.

Forget Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane - it is the tournament debutants who have become the centre of attention.

There were the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha as they earned their first World Cup point against Spain.

There were the thrills as they scored their first World Cup goals against Uruguay.

And there was Sidny Lopes Cabral’s wonder goal as they almost caused the competition’s biggest shock against Argentina.

Cape Verde’s World Cup journey had it all.

When the whistle blew to bring extra time to an end in Miami on Friday night, the Blue Sharks players slumped to the turf after a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat by reigning champions Argentina in the last 32 - but they can leave the United States knowing they have won many hearts.

“Cape Verde have lost, but they’ve won,” said former Scotland international James McFadden on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They have shown courage, togetherness, unity and unwavering belief in what they are and what they can do.

“The story of this tournament is Cape Verde. That is what you want to see in a football side.”

They came into the tournament ranked 67th in the world, but three group-stage draws - holding European champions Spain 0-0 in their opening game - set up the monumental task of trying to cause one of the biggest upsets the World Cup has ever seen.

Against Argentina, they went behind to a Messi goal, but came back to level at 1-1 and take the game to extra time. Then they went behind again - before a stunning strike from Cabral levelled once more. It was not to be though, with a cruel deflection off Diney Borges from Cristian Romero’s header seeing Argentina through.

Former England right-back Gary Neville told ITV it was “one of the greatest performances” he had ever seen from an underdog.

“They are crying because they are going home,” he added. “They don’t want to go home. They want to be here for the rest of their lives.

“They want to be here forever. This is a moment that’s probably not going to come back for some of these players. It’s magical but also upsetting.”

Figure caption,

Argentina survive huge scare from Cape Verde to make last 16

‘Nobody asks where Cape Verde is on the map any more’

Despite defeat, Cape Verde manager Bubista was bursting with pride after his side came within 10 minutes of forcing Argentina into a penalty shootout.

“We showed that we may be a small country but we can play against the best teams in the world,” he said. “That’s a reason for pride.

“We made history for our country. They can be proud for representing our country.

“To be able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

Shamrock Rovers centre-back Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes, who played in all four of Cape Verde’s matches at the World Cup, told BBC Sport: “One of the best things to come from this World Cup is nobody asks where Cape Verde is on the map any more - this is history in itself for us. We’ve put ourselves on the map.

“We’re a small nation but with big hearts and we showed what is possible - and if you believe, you can achieve.”

Figure caption,

‘We’re more than capable of competing’

The expansion to a 48-team World Cup was a hot topic before the tournament kicked off, but Neville said he will “never be a sceptic again”.

Former England striker Ian Wright, also speaking on ITV, called on Fifa to help produce more Cape Verde moments.

“That’s what you’re ideally hoping will happen around the world and this is why Fifa have to do so much to make sure the funds they get do reach everybody,” Wright said.

“What this does show people is that when you give people the opportunity they can get on to the biggest stage no matter how small they are and they can have it with the world champions, with one of the greatest players in the world.

“It was a Herculean effort from them, absolutely.”

‘Where has Vozinha been?’

The image of Vozinha in tears and then holding the Cape Verde flag high above his head with pride after keeping out Spain in the opening group game circulated round the world - quickly making him a cult hero.

But the reason for his popularity is not only down to that picture or his emotions. His performance levels have elevated him to superstar status.

The 40-year-old is without a club, after his contract with Portuguese second division side Chaves expired.

But Neville does not think the keeper will be without a club for long.

Neville said on ITV: “Vozinha is going to get a good club off the back of this.

“What a World Cup. Everything that he does is calm and composed. Where has he been? We should have met him before.”

Wright added that Vozinha has “hero energy” after his performance for Cape Verde against Argentina.

With eight saves in Miami, Vozinha finished with 18 saves at this year’s World Cup, third most behind only Curacao’s Eloy Room (20) and Paraguay’s Orlando Gill (19) at this point.

Image source,Getty Images

Image caption,

Vozinha made seven saves against Spain and eight in the loss to Argentina

The BBC