President Bola Tinubu and late Pa Reuben Fasoranti

By

Olugbenga Ige

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as an elder statesman whose life was defined by integrity, discipline and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Tinubu, in a condolence statement he personally issued on Tuesday, extended his sympathies to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure, the Ondo State Government, South-West Nigeria and members of Afenifere.

The President described the late Fasoranti as “an icon, a beacon of principle, and one of the last great titans of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive family.”

He said the centenarian made significant contributions to Nigeria as an educationist, public servant, politician and advocate of democracy.

“His life, spanning a century, was a lesson in integrity, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba people and the unity and progress of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The President recalled Fasoranti’s service as an educationist and principal, his tenure as Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State, and his leadership of Afenifere.

He said the late Yoruba leader remained committed to true federalism, social justice and a Nigeria that worked for all citizens.

“Baba made immense contributions to this country and, at the risk of his life, fought for the democracy we enjoy today,” he added.

Tinubu said the country would miss Fasoranti’s wisdom, moral authority and counsel, particularly at a time when his guidance was needed.

The President also recalled celebrating Fasoranti’s 100th birthday on May 11, 2026, describing the occasion as a celebration of not only longevity but also a legacy of honour.

Tinubu further recounted his visit to Fasoranti’s residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of his decision to contest the presidency.

“I also recall his prayers and counsel when I came to his residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of my decision to contest the presidency. Pa Fasoranti told me I would be President in his lifetime, and God answered his prayer,” he said.

The President added that he had hoped the elder statesman would live to witness his second term and the realisation of his administration’s economic growth and prosperity plans.

“But we must thank God for Pa Fasoranti’s long life of service, grace and fulfilment,” Tinubu said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and asked God to comfort his family and all those mourning his death.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all who mourn him and grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the President said.

PUNCH Online earlier reported that the elder statesman died on Tuesday at the age of 100.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, announced his death in a statement personally issued on Tuesday, in Akure, the state capital.

Olugbenga Ige

Olugbenga Ige is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over nine years of professional reporting experience. He is known for his sharp eye for compelling stories and a strong instinct for identifying newsworthy developments. Over the years, Olugbenga has built a reputation for turning leads into clear, engaging, and well-structured reports that resonate with readers. His work reflects deep newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, impactful journalism.

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