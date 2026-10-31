The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $5,000 (approximately ₦6.7 million per exchange rate as of when this report was published) reward for information leading to the arrest of a Nigerian woman, Emuobosan Emanuella Hall, who is wanted in the United States for failing to report to prison to serve a 96-month sentence over money laundering and fraud offences.

Hall, who was born in Nigeria on October 10, 1980, was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a romance scam involving multiple victims.

According to the FBI, Hall was charged in April 2024 over her alleged role in laundering funds obtained from victims through the romance scam.

She was arrested in Georgia and subsequently released on bond before pleading guilty to the charges.

Hall was sentenced in January 2026 to 96 months (eight years) in federal prison. However, she failed to report to the designated correctional facility in March 2026 to begin serving her sentence, prompting US authorities to issue an arrest warrant.

The FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued on March 31, 2026, by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans, following the bond violation charge.

She was subsequently charged through a criminal complaint on April 14, 2026, with failure to appear for service of a sentence and was indicted on the same charge on October 23, 2026.

The FBI said Hall also goes by the aliases Emuobosan E. Hall, Emuobosan Emanuella Erih and “Mobo”.

The agency disclosed that she has links to Warri and Oleh in Delta State, as well as Abuja, Nigeria. She also has reported ties to London, Gloucester and Croydon in England, and Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

According to her FBI wanted notice, Hall is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 87 kilogrammes, has black hair and brown eyes, and speaks English and some Yoruba.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000, equivalent to approximately ₦6.73 million, for information leading to her arrest, based on an exchange rate of about ₦1,346.22 to the dollar on October 30, 2026. CxRates+1

The agency has urged anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts to contact its nearest FBI office or the American Embassy or Consulate.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria