by Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

… Council clears reconstruction, rehabilitation, PPP concessions for major highways

…Military housing approvals rise to 2,156 units out of planned 10,000

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts and public-private partnership (PPP) concessions valued at more than N610 billion for major road infrastructure projects across the country, as well as the purchase of 600 four-bedroom terrace duplexes in Abuja for personnel of the Armed Forces.

The approvals, announced after Wednesday’s FEC meeting in Abuja, cover the reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of major federal roads, alongside concessions aimed at mobilising private-sector investment for the development and operation of critical highway infrastructure.

The Council also approved the direct purchase of the 600 housing units at Bristol City Development, Life Camp, Abuja, as part of the Federal Government’s programme to improve the welfare of military personnel through the provision of decent accommodation.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Mohammed Goronyo, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, disclosed the approvals while briefing journalists at the State House, Abuja, on the outcome of the Council meeting

Goronyo said the road approvals were part of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to accelerate the rehabilitation and expansion of the country’s road network while increasingly leveraging private-sector capital and expertise through PPP arrangements.

According to him, the Council ratified the award of a N159.826 billion contract for the reconstruction of the Ado-Ekiti–Iyin–Aramoko–Itawure–Osun State border road to Messrs CBC Global Civil & Building Construction Nigeria Limited.

He said the contract sum, which includes 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), has a completion period of 24 months.

The Council also ratified the award of a N54.118 billion variation/change order for the rehabilitation of the road project earlier presented to the Council, as part of efforts to address changes in the scope and cost of the work.

Goronyo said the approvals reflected the Federal Government’s determination to tackle longstanding infrastructure deficits on strategic federal highways and improve connectivity between states and economic centres.

Beyond conventional contract awards, the Council considered and approved PPP arrangements designed to bring private financing and operational expertise into the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of federal highways.

The Minister said the PPP concessions were intended to reduce the pressure of road infrastructure development on public finances while ensuring that important transport corridors received the investment required to bring them to acceptable standards.

He explained that the Federal Government was pursuing a combination of direct budgetary funding and private-sector participation to close the country’s infrastructure gap, particularly at a time when the cost of road construction and rehabilitation had risen substantially.

The concessions would allow private investors to finance, develop, operate and maintain designated road infrastructure under agreed terms, while ownership of the assets remained with the Federal Government.

According to the Minister, the road projects considered by the Council cut across different parts of the country and are expected to improve mobility, reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other commodities.

The government also expects improved highways to strengthen interstate commerce and enhance access to markets and communities along the affected corridors.

Goronyo said the Ministry of Works would continue to ensure proper supervision of the projects and compliance with the specifications and timelines approved by the Council.

Speaking on the housing component of Wednesday’s approvals, Darma said FEC approved a memorandum presented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development seeking approval for the direct purchase of 600 four-bedroom terrace duplexes at Bristol City Development, Life Camp, Abuja.

He said the houses would be allocated to personnel of the Armed Forces as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of servicemen and women.

The Minister described housing as a critical element of the welfare package for military personnel, stressing that providing suitable accommodation would contribute to the government’s broader efforts to improve conditions of service in the Armed Forces.

Darma said the latest approval was a continuation of the administration’s housing intervention for military personnel and followed an earlier approval granted by the Council last year.

“Today at the Council, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development presented a memo for the Council to consider and approve direct purchase of 600 units of four-bedroom terrace duplexes at Bristol City Development, Life Camp, Abuja, for the Armed Forces”, the Minister said.

According to him, President Tinubu has placed considerable emphasis on the welfare of members of the Armed Forces, with housing identified as one of the areas requiring sustained government intervention.

“Mr President is committed to seeing to the improvement of the welfare of the Armed Forces. Housing is an important factor in seeing that the welfare of our servicemen is established and improved”, he said.

Darma recalled that FEC had last year approved 1,556 housing units for Armed Forces personnel in the Deidei area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The addition of the 600 units approved on Wednesday brings the number of housing units so far approved under the military housing intervention to 2,156.

According to the Minister, the approvals form part of a larger programme targeting the delivery of 10,000 housing units for personnel of the Armed Forces.

“This memo that we presented today is a follow-up to a memo we presented earlier last year, where 1,556 units of housing were also approved for the Armed Forces at Deidei area in the Federal Capital Territory”, he said.

With the latest decision, the government has approved more than one-fifth of the 10,000 homes envisaged under the programme.

Darma said the initiative underscored the administration’s determination to address housing needs across different sections of the Nigerian population, including those serving in the military.

He added that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development would continue to pursue programmes aimed at expanding the national housing stock and improving access to decent accommodation.

The military housing intervention comes amid wider measures by the Tinubu administration to improve the welfare and operational capacity of the Armed Forces, with the government maintaining that the conditions under which personnel serve are important to morale and effectiveness.

The administration has also made housing delivery a component of its broader development programme, with ongoing projects targeted at different income categories across the country.

Under the Federal Government’s housing drive, the Ministry has been implementing various schemes aimed at increasing the supply of affordable homes, opening new urban settlements and stimulating economic activities associated with the construction sector.

The government believes that expanding housing construction could have a multiplier effect on the economy through demand for building materials, construction services and skilled and unskilled labour.

Darma said the administration remained determined to meet its responsibility of expanding access to housing for different strata of society.

The Nation Newspaper