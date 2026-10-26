Samson Akintaro

Senior Analyst

The Federal Government has commissioned six transmission substations in Kano and Katsina states, adding 640 megawatts (MW) of electricity transmission capacity to the national grid as it intensifies efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

The projects comprise four substations at Walalambe, Kumbotso, Dakata and Dan-Agundi in Kano State, which collectively add 544MW of transmission capacity, and two 60 megavolt amperes (MVA) substations in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, contributing another 96MW.

The Ministry of Power announced the developments in a statement released on Saturday, October 24, 2026, following the commissioning ceremonies held during the week.

The additional capacity is expected to improve the transmission network’s ability to evacuate and deliver available electricity to distribution companies and consumers in the two states.

Power projects increase capacity, not generation

However, the projects increase transmission capacity rather than electricity generation, meaning their impact on supply will depend partly on the availability of power from generating plants and the capacity of downstream distribution networks.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Kankia substation on Friday, October 23, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said the projects reflected President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the country’s electricity infrastructure.

“Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda recognizes that economic ambition requires dependable infrastructure,” Tegbe said.

He added that investments in electricity infrastructure would strengthen the foundations for business expansion, employment and economic growth.

Kankia project targets electricity supply in Katsina

The Kankia substations comprise two 60 MVA, 132/33 kilovolt (kV) facilities designed to strengthen the transmission network serving Katsina State and neighbouring areas.

Tegbe said the infrastructure would improve the network’s ability to distribute available electricity, supporting commercial activities and household welfare.

He also urged residents to protect the facilities against vandalism and other activities that could disrupt electricity infrastructure, asking them to report suspicious activities to TCN or security agencies.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, described the project as a significant investment in the state’s electricity infrastructure.

Radda said improved electricity supply could support industrial development, economic growth and public service delivery. He commended the President, the Federal Ministry of Power and TCN for completing the project.

FG steps up transmission investments nationwide

The latest projects come amid a broader government drive to address bottlenecks in Nigeria’s electricity transmission network, which has constrained the amount of electricity that can be delivered to distribution companies and end users.

In September, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government planned to deploy more than 300 containers of critical power equipment released from ports to support transmission upgrades nationwide. The planned interventions include grid stabilisation along the Lagos, Enugu to Port Harcourt and Abuja to Kaduna to Kano corridors. Read the full report.

The Power Minister also disclosed that new transformers commissioned at Apapa, Ijora, Alausa and Lekki had unlocked 672MW of additional capacity, while a 300 MVA transformer at Katampe added another 240MW, according to the ministry’s figures.

In Lagos, TCN commissioned two 60 MVA gas insulated substations at Apapa Road and two 100 MVA transformers at Ijora in August. The projects increased Apapa Road’s capacity to 180 MVA and Ijora’s total capacity to 230 MVA, equivalent to 184MW. Read more about the Lagos projects.

These investments are intended to increase bulk electricity availability for distribution companies serving industrial, commercial and residential areas.

Government targets more reliable electricity supply

Beyond transmission infrastructure, the Federal Government is pursuing reforms intended to improve electricity delivery across the entire power value chain.

In October, the Federal Government and Lagos State Government began coordinating a pilot programme for 24-hour electricity supply along the Lagos corridor under the proposed 24/7 Energy Zones initiative.

The programme prioritises grid stabilisation, market liquidity, grid expansion, and regulatory coordination. The government has identified the Abuja to Kaduna to Kano and Enugu to Port Harcourt corridors as potential areas for expansion. Read the report on the 24/7 Energy Zones programme.

The government is also expanding electricity metering to improve billing transparency and strengthen the distribution segment.

Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria installed 707,765 electricity meters in the first half of 2026, representing a 71% increase from the 412,792 meters installed during the corresponding period of 2025.

However, more than 4.8 million active registered electricity customers remained unmetered at the end of June, highlighting the scale of the work still required across the distribution network.

Nairametrics