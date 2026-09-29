By Folarin Kehinde

The Federal Government has alerted residents in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to possible flooding between September 27 and October 10, 2026, following forecasts of heavy rainfall, rising river levels, saturated soil and increased surface runoff.

The warning was contained in a flood prediction issued by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre, under the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

The advisory, signed by the department’s Director, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, classified several communities across the country as critical, high or moderate flood-risk areas during the period.

States with communities listed in the critical-risk category include Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

The FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Kebbi were among areas where communities were placed on the high-risk list.

The Centre said the forecast was based on elevated soil moisture, expected rainfall, rapid surface runoff, drainage surcharge and rising river levels, which could combine to trigger flooding.

Major urban centres covered by the warning include Makurdi, Lokoja, Minna, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Asaba, Calabar, Uyo, Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Abeokuta, Akure, Osogbo and Ibadan.

In the FCT, Abuja Municipal, Asokoro, Bwari, Garki, Gwagwalada, Gwarinpa, Kubwa, Kuje, Kwali, Lugbe, Maitama, Nyanya and Wuse were among locations listed as facing high flood risk.

The Centre said several riverine and coastal communities in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom were classified as critical-risk areas.

It urged residents in critical-risk communities to maintain an immediate flood watch, identify evacuation routes and protect vulnerable persons and essential property.

Residents were also advised to avoid settling, parking, trading or storing goods on floodplains, wetlands, riverbanks and low-lying drainage corridors.

The Centre directed State Controllers, State Emergency Management Agencies, local government environmental officers and community flood focal persons to intensify monitoring of rivers, streams, culverts, bridges, drains, estuaries, reservoirs and erosion-prone areas.

For high-risk communities, it recommended intensified drainage clearance and monitoring of culverts and waterways, as well as prompt reporting of heavy rainfall, ponding, dam releases and changes in river levels.

It said communities on the moderate-risk watchlist should also remain vigilant because prolonged or consecutive rainfall could quickly increase local flood risk.

The Centre urged residents to comply with evacuation orders issued by competent authorities, keep children away from floodwater and avoid walking or driving through flowing water.

It also advised residents to disconnect electricity where flooding was imminent and secure medicines, important documents, food and potable water.

The Centre stressed that the forecast should be considered alongside real-time rainfall, drainage and river-level conditions, as well as official emergency directives.

It added that observations and reports from state governments, relevant stakeholders and community focal persons would be used to update the flood-risk database.

Vanguard Media Limited