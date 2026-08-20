President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (right) presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja yesterday

By Baba Martins

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the purchase of 600 four-bedroom terrace duplexes at Life Camp, Abuja, for members of the Armed Forces.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Council’s meeting on Wednesday.

The minister said the approval was part of the President’s commitment to improving the welfare and conditions of military personnel.

Rabe described accommodation as a critical component of the welfare of servicemen, noting that the latest approval followed an earlier FEC decision to provide 2,056 housing units for the Armed Forces.

He said the fresh approval brings the total number of housing units approved for the Armed Forces to 2,656, out of the 10,000 being targeted by the Federal Government.

Rabe explained that the initiative reflected the present administration’s determination to meet its housing obligations to Nigerians across different levels, while paying attention to the welfare needs of members of the Armed Forces.

According to him, some housing estates constructed for the military had been converted into barracks because of the facilities incorporated into them.

Rabe further disclosed that the Federal Government had an existing policy to construct 10,000 housing units over five years, with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development saddled with the responsibility of delivering the programme.

Daily Trust