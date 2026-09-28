Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola

The Federal Government has approved the comprehensive modernisation and upgrade of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Bolaji Akinola indicates that the approval is in addition to the earlier approval for the modernisation and upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, underscoring Federal Government’s determination to develop a balanced, efficient and competitive national port system.

It notes that the latest approval formed part of the administration’s broader strategy to reposition Nigeria’s maritime sector as a major driver of economic growth, trade, investment and employment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The statement adds that improved infrastructure and operational efficiency at Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports would enhance cargo handling, reduce vessel turnaround times, improve regional connectivity and make the movement of goods more predictable and cost-effective.

It further reiterates latest development is in addition to Federal Government’s approvals for the development of new deep seaports, including the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, Gateway Deep Seaport in Ogun State, Ondo Deep Seaport in Ondo State, and Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State.

NTA

Approval for Modernisation and Upgrade of Onne, Rivers, Delta, Calabar Ports

I am pleased to announce that the Federal Government has approved the comprehensive modernisation and upgrade of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar Ports.

This approval builds on the earlier approval for the modernisation and upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos, reaffirming our determination to develop a balanced, efficient and globally competitive national port system.

Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, infrastructure renewal and economic diversification remain central to the Renewed Hope Agenda. Modern and efficient ports are critical to this vision because they facilitate trade, support industry, attract investment and create jobs.

Extending the modernisation programme beyond Lagos will complement ongoing investments in Apapa and Tin Can Island, while helping to reduce the concentration of cargo traffic around Lagos and creating additional efficient gateways for international trade.

Upgraded infrastructure and improved operational efficiency at Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar Ports will enhance cargo handling, reduce vessel turnaround times, strengthen regional connectivity and make the movement of goods more predictable and cost-effective.

These ports have strategic roles to play in our trade, industrial and regional development, and we are determined to equip them to meet the demands of a growing economy.

This is part of a broader expansion of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, including Federal Government approvals for the development of the Ibom, Bakassi, Agge, Gateway, Ondo and Bonny Deep Seaports.

Our approach is comprehensive. We are modernising existing ports while facilitating the development of new deep seaports. Together, these investments will expand Nigeria’s maritime capacity, create stronger economic corridors and position our country as a major maritime and logistics hub in Africa.

Our vision is an integrated maritime and logistics system in which ports, roads, rail, inland waterways and other transport infrastructure work together to enable the seamless movement of cargo.

We want Nigerian businesses to spend less time and resources moving their goods, while creating an environment that encourages investment and supports job creation.

The Ministry will continue to work closely with state governments, terminal operators, investors, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure that these projects translate into tangible improvements across Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Nigeria has the geography, market and maritime resources to become a leading maritime hub. Our responsibility is to provide the infrastructure, policies and enabling environment required to turn that potential into sustainable economic value.

#PortModernisation #MaritimeInfrastructure #MarineAndBlueEconomy

Gboyega Oyetola

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy