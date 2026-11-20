by Zaccheus Babalola

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with Chinese bus manufacturer, Yutong, to establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus assembly plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, as part of efforts to reduce public transport fares by about 40 per cent.

The agreement follows President Bola Tinubu’s invitation to the Chinese automotive company to support the expansion of mass transit under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

Under the partnership with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, Yutong will initially supply 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first batch of 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

Subsequent buses will be assembled locally by YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the facility is expected to revive local industrial capacity, reduce dependence on imported vehicles and create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers and technicians.

President Tinubu said the initiative was primarily aimed at reducing the financial burden of transportation on commuters, noting that transport costs account for a significant portion of household expenditure.

He stressed that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into cheaper fares for passengers.

The project, being implemented in collaboration with state governments, is aligned with the administration’s 2027–2031 Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 and targets an estimated 40 per cent reduction in fares on participating routes.

The Presidency also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand gas refuelling infrastructure nationwide through the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and private sector investments.

Editing by Nachaida Yuguda

Radio Nigeria