an electricity substation

An electricity substation

By

Faruk Shuaibu and Mohammed Musbau

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has stated that the current decline in electricity generation on the national grid is primarily attributed to constraints in gas supply to thermal power generating stations and reduced output from hydroelectric power stations.

The explanation is coming after a Daily Trust report of Thursday, highlighting the frustration of Nigerians with epileptic power supply amidst excruciating heatwaves.

From Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri, among others, it has been the same cries of worsening power supply while residents battle the El-Nino weather pattern with its attendant heatwaves.

The distribution companies also blamed to the drop in energy available for distribution which has necessitated load shedding.

For instance, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company while apologising to its customers for the lingering blackout said, “Please be assured that IBEDC is actively engaging relevant stakeholders across the electricity value chain, to facilitate improved electricity supply to our customers.We appreciate your patience, understanding and continued cooperation.

But the federal government through NISO said the limited availability of gas has constrained the capacity of affected thermal generating stations to operate at their available levels.

It added that reduced water inflows into reservoirs have also impacted the generation capacity of hydroelectric power stations.

“Consequently, the reduction in available generation has affected the quantum of electricity allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for onward supply to consumers thereby resulted in reduced hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks, with the level of impact varying according to available generation and the corresponding allocations to individual DisCos.

“NISO acknowledges the impact of the current generation shortfall on electricity consumers nationwide and appreciates the concerns expressed by members of the public and other stakeholders.”

It explained that while it is actively working on the diversification of Nigeria’s energy mix for the national grid to ensure security of supply, it remains committed to maintaining grid stability, optimizing the dispatch of available generation, and ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient operation of the national grid within prevailing operational constraints.

Daily Trust