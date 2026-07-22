File: Education minister, Tunji Alausa

By Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

The Federal Government on Tuesday commended the Kano State Government for allocating 32 per cent of its budget to education and recruiting 16,000 teachers within three years, describing the move as one of the boldest investments in human capital development by any state administration in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, gave the commendation in Kano while presenting appointment letters to 4,900 newly recruited teachers and 3,688 Better Education Service Delivery for All Cohort V facilitators, urging the beneficiaries to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in shaping the future of Nigerian children.

According to the minister, quality teachers remain the single most important factor in building a globally competitive education system and producing responsible citizens capable of driving national development.

Addressing the new recruits and education stakeholders, Alausa said, “You are the most important people in our society. If we have good teachers teaching Nigerian children, we will produce very good students. Please take your time, love them, nurture them and teach them well. That is how we can derive full value from the opportunities that the Governor has given you.”

He reminded the teachers that their appointment came with enormous responsibility.

“Much is given, much is expected,” the minister said, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them through dedication, professionalism and quality classroom instruction.

Alausa praised Governor Abba Yusuf for making education the centrepiece of his administration, noting that Kano’s decision to devote nearly one-third of its budget to the sector demonstrates genuine commitment to human capital development.

“In some states, no single teacher has been recruited in decades. Here in Kano, the Governor has employed 16,000 teachers in just three years. This is what human capital development looks like. These are investments that will produce responsible citizens who will serve Kano State, Nigeria and the world,” he said.

The minister also applauded the state’s investments in education infrastructure, including smart schools, new secondary schools and urban renewal projects such as road reconstruction and solar streetlights, describing them as evidence of leadership focused on improving citizens’ quality of life.

“The future of Nigeria is bright. Kano State has aligned fully with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda, and the progress we have witnessed here demonstrates what is possible when leadership places education and people at the centre of governance,” Alausa said.

Earlier, the minister inspected the Tarda Smart School in Ungogo Local Government Area, where he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding technology-driven learning nationwide. He described smart schools as central to Nigeria’s education transformation agenda.

“Smart schools are critical to preparing our children for the demands of the twenty-first century. Digital learning environments will equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed to compete globally,” he said.

Alausa also visited Bayero University, Kano, before commissioning the newly constructed Government Girls Secondary School, Dangwaro, aimed at expanding access to quality education for girls in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Yusuf described the presentation of appointment letters as a landmark in Kano’s education reform programme.

He said the recruitment of 4,900 permanent teachers alongside 3,688 BESDA Cohort V facilitators reflected his administration’s determination to ensure every classroom is staffed by qualified and committed teachers.

“This exercise is not just about employment; it is about securing the future of millions of children whose dreams depend on access to quality education,” the governor said.

He added that education remains the cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda because every child deserves the opportunity to realise his or her full potential through quality teaching and conducive learning environments.

Yusuf also expressed appreciation to Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Education and development partners for supporting Kano’s education reforms.

In his remarks, Alausa assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education would continue collaborating with state governments and development partners to improve teacher quality, expand access to modern learning infrastructure and implement reforms aimed at delivering equitable, inclusive and globally competitive education under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Federal Government has repeatedly identified teacher quality as the foundation of its education reforms. The Ministry of Education is currently pursuing wide-ranging initiatives to reduce learning poverty, strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, expand digital learning through smart schools and improve access to education nationwide.

The ministry recently commenced a nationwide learning assessment covering pupils in primary and secondary schools to measure learning outcomes and guide policy interventions. It has also intensified efforts to revive digital infrastructure in federal unity colleges, including the commissioning of upgraded e-libraries, while promoting partnerships with state governments to improve education delivery.

Kano’s latest recruitment exercise builds on the state’s broader education reforms, which include expanding school infrastructure, increasing access to girl-child education and deploying BESDA facilitators to support the enrolment and retention of out-of-school children. The initiative also aligns with the Federal Government’s broader drive to tackle Nigeria’s learning crisis by improving teacher availability and classroom instruction across the country.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with four years of experience covering Nigeria’s vast education sector as well as related areas such as politics, health, security, and labour. She blends rigorous reporting with digital storytelling to bring clarity and insight to complex issues affecting learners, educators, and policymakers. Deborah was a nominee for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize in Journalism, recognising her impactful reporting and contributions to Nigerian media. Her work reflects strong newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism. In addition to her reporting, she is fluent in multiple languages and serves as a contributing member of The Punch editorial board.

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