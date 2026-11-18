Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Priscilla Iwedike

The Federal Government has made National Identification Number (NIN) verification mandatory for passengers travelling on domestic flights, warning that travellers without valid identification will not be allowed to board aircraft from January 1, 2027.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the directive during the unveiling of a new Airport Passenger Verification System (vPASS) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Under the new arrangement, domestic airlines have until December 31, 2026, to integrate their booking and check-in platforms with the verification system.

Keyamo said the initiative was designed to strengthen airport security, tackle identity fraud, eliminate ticket racketeering and prevent unauthorised access to airport departure lounges.

The system will link passengers’ NIN details to their flight records and deploy biometric verification, including facial recognition, to authenticate travellers before boarding.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the platform was already operational in Lagos and Abuja, with plans to extend it to other domestic airports.

The new policy is expected to take effect fully on January 1, 2027.

GUARDIAN Newspapers