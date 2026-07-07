The Federal Government says some structures may be removed to make way for service lanes and improved drainage along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Federal Government has indicated that some structures obstructing drainage alignments along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor may be demolished as part of plans to construct service lanes and implement long-term flood-control measures in affected parts of Lagos.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during a joint inspection of the coastal highway ordered by President Bola Tinubu following public concerns over flooding in communities along the corridor.

The inspection involved officials of the Federal Ministry of Environment, members of the National Assembly, project consultants, contractors and presidential aides.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, Umahi dismissed allegations that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was responsible for the flooding, insisting that engineering assessments showed the drainage infrastructure along the corridor was functioning as designed.

He attributed the flooding to blocked drainage channels, indiscriminate waste disposal, illegal reclamation of natural waterways and developments that failed to account for flood risks during construction.

“The coastal highway is even helping to convey floodwater from one point to another,” the minister said.

Umahi disclosed that the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government would collaborate on a comprehensive flood-control programme along the corridor, including the construction of service lanes, additional drainage infrastructure and the restoration of designated water channels that have been blocked over time.

He acknowledged that implementing the plan could require the removal of structures obstructing drainage alignments.

“Some buildings must have to go to solve this problem,” Umahi said, adding that affected property owners would be compensated where applicable in accordance with government procedures.

Speaking on Alpha Beach, one of the communities worst affected by flooding, the minister said the area had experienced flooding long before construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway began.

He explained that many estates were built on naturally low-lying terrain without adequate consideration for long-term flood levels and environmental impact assessments.

Umahi called for stricter planning standards for future developments, urging authorities to ensure new buildings comply with environmental requirements capable of withstanding changing climate conditions and rising flood risks.

The minister also maintained that the coastal highway serves as a protective barrier against the Atlantic Ocean through ongoing shoreline protection works designed to prevent ocean surges from advancing further inland.

Beyond engineering solutions, Umahi urged residents to stop dumping refuse into drainage channels and vandalising highway infrastructure, warning that blocked culverts and damaged drainage systems significantly worsen flooding during heavy rainfall.

Supporting the minister’s position, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Moremi Ojudu, said the Federal Government would embark on extensive sensitisation campaigns across communities affected by flooding.

She said residents, Community Development Associations and Community Development Committees all have important roles to play in maintaining drainage channels and promoting proper waste disposal.

“The coastal highway is not in any way causing the flooding issues in our homes,” Ojudu said.

She added that her office would work with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and community organisations to strengthen public awareness campaigns and improve waste management practices across affected neighbourhoods.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Environment and members of the National Assembly also described flooding in Lagos as a complex challenge driven by climate change, high tidal conditions, rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage systems and inadequate planning.

They maintained that the Environmental Impact Assessment for the coastal highway complied with statutory requirements and incorporated recommendations from stakeholders before construction commenced.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company, Danny Abboud, pledged to immediately clear blocked culverts, remove refuse obstructing drainage channels and continue monitoring water flow along the corridor in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works.

The Federal Government said consultations with the Lagos State Government would continue as work progresses on drainage improvements, service lanes and other flood-control measures aimed at protecting communities along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Oluwatosin Balogun

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