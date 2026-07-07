By : Joel Oladele

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, yesterday. PHOTO: AYODELEE ADENIRAN

Federal Government has announced the final phase of its evacuation programme for Nigerians stranded in South Africa, warning that the security situation remains volatile with no indication that xenophobic attacks are easing.

The government urged Nigerians who believe their lives were at risk to take advantage of the remaining evacuation flights, stressing that it could no longer guarantee the safety of those who choose to remain in the country amid the ongoing violence.

The fresh advisory was contained in a statement posted yesterday on the official X handle of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The latest warning comes days after the Federal Government condemned the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa: Emeka Charles Iroegbu, who was allegedly killed by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Pretoria and Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, who was shot dead in front of his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The government had demanded a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

In the statement, the minister said Nigeria remained deeply worried about the welfare of its citizens in South Africa as xenophobic attacks against migrants continued.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had extended the evacuation exercise beyond the initial June 30 deadline approved by President Bola Tinubu, following continued security concerns.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the apex students’ governing body, has issued a four-day ultimatum to South African business interests in Nigeria to leave the country.

This is contained in a statement yesterday in Enugu by Mr Bestman Okereafor, NANS National Executive Director, Corporate and Private Sectors Engagement.

Okereafor said that after the expiration of the ultimatum, South African business interests would face the wrath of the more than 43.1 million Nigerian students scattered over the country.

NANS also said that immediately after the expiration of the ultimatum, the student body would consider picketing South African business interests, while further actions follow.

He called on the Federal Government and the African Union to take more decisive actions against South Africa for their “inimical” acts towards other Africans.

“It is on record that Nigeria played a major role in support of South Africa during the apartheid struggle and should never be repaid with disloyalty, disrespect and global embarrassment,” he added.

The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria