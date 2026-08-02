By : Benjamin Alade

Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe and President Bola Tinubu

The Federal Government has ruled out any immediate increase in electricity tariffs, reaffirming its commitment to improving power supply through ongoing reforms aimed at making electricity more reliable, accessible and financially sustainable.

Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, gave the assurance on Friday during a stakeholders’ engagement with industry players and the media in Lagos, where he said reports suggesting that the government was planning a tariff increase were inaccurate.

“There is no move to increase tariff as reported in some media platforms,” Tegbe said, adding that the administration remains focused on improving electricity supply while addressing long-standing structural challenges in the sector.

According to the minister, the meeting marked the beginning of a new phase of openness, accountability and collaboration between the government and stakeholders in the electricity industry.

He said the ongoing reforms build on measures already introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with the goal of making electricity more available, strengthening grid reliability, restoring investor confidence and ensuring the sector supports economic growth.

“Our objective is clear: to make electricity more available, make the grid more reliable, make the market financially sustainable and restore investor confidence. Ultimately, we want to ensure that electricity becomes a catalyst for national productivity rather than a constraint to economic growth,” Tegbe said.

The minister noted that the government had prioritised investment across the electricity value chain, including transmission infrastructure, rural electrification and institutional reforms designed to attract private sector investment while safeguarding public interest.

He also highlighted progress under the Presidential Metering Initiative, saying the programme is aimed at achieving universal metering so that electricity consumers pay only for the energy they consume.

As part of efforts to close the country’s metering gap, Tegbe announced the inauguration of the Power Force initiative, which will engage 5,000 Nigerian youths to install electricity meters nationwide while providing technical training through the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

He said the ministry had also made significant progress in resolving long-standing challenges surrounding meter procurement.

On electricity generation, the minister said the sector had recorded improvements in recent weeks, with national generation consistently exceeding 5,000 megawatts over the past two weeks.

“Our ambition is clear. Reliable electricity that powers our homes. Competitive electricity that powers our industries. Sustainable electricity that attracts investment. Inclusive electricity that reaches every Nigerian,” Tegbe said.

The Federal Government said the reforms are part of its broader strategy to improve electricity supply, strengthen the financial viability of the power sector and support Nigeria’s industrial and economic development.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.