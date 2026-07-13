Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended the proposed review of registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), and the National Examinations Council (NECO), Senior School Certificate Examination, (SSCE), bowing to widespread public concerns and opting for extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced on Monday that it had withdrawn its June 18, 2026 letter communicating the proposed fee adjustment pending a comprehensive review of the policy.

The ministry, in a statement by its director, press and public relations, Boriowo Folasade, explained that the decision followed reactions from Nigerians over the planned increase, with the ministry saying it had taken note of the public’s concerns and constructive feedback on the matter.

According to the Ministry, the proposed fee review was initially driven by the country’s economic realities and the escalating cost of organising credible national examinations.

It explained that examination registration fees had remained largely unchanged for several years despite rising operational expenses, including logistics, security, printing of examination materials, deployment of technology, quality assurance and other critical services required to preserve the integrity of public examinations.

However, the minister of education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, directed that the proposal be suspended in line with the federal government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking.

The Ministry said the decision reflected its determination to ensure that policies affecting millions of students and their families are subjected to broad consultation and carefully weighed before implementation.

“As part of the fresh review process, the Ministry will engage extensively with examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other critical partners,” the statement said.

It added that the consultations would ensure that any future decision on examination fees is fair, sustainable, transparent and responsive to prevailing economic realities while protecting access to education.

The ministry stressed that the proposed increase would not take effect until the consultation process had been concluded and a final decision reached.

Reassuring Nigerians of the government’s commitment to education, the ministry said the welfare of students, equitable access to quality education and responsible policymaking remained central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector.

It also thanked parents, students and other stakeholders for their understanding, patience and continued support, pledging to keep the public informed throughout the consultation process.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria