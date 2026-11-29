Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe

File photo: Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe

By

Damilola Aina

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to increase Nigeria’s electricity transmission capacity by 984 megawatts through the upgrade of five transmission substations, as it intensifies efforts to address constraints preventing the evacuation of electricity to consumers.

The projects, being implemented under the Presidential Power Initiative, will cover New Abeokuta, Onitsha, Ayede, Sokoto and Offa transmission substations, with the New Abeokuta project in Ogun State expected to account for 480MW of the additional capacity.

The development comes as the government pushes to complete 16 transmission line projects covering 606.5 kilometres and advance the second batch of the initiative, which is expected to deliver another 3,376MW through additional substations and distribution infrastructure.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this during a technical inspection of the New Abeokuta transmission substation project, the flagship development under Phase One, Batch One of the initiative.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Government’s implementing agency, FGN Power Company, on Friday, the inspection assessed progress on the project, which involves transforming the existing 132/33kV facility into a modern 330/132/33kV transmission substation.

The statement read, “Ahead to 2027, FGN Power Company reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the completion of all 16 Phase 1 transmission line projects spanning 606.5km, including the 38km Ajah–Shapaati line.”

The upgrade, being undertaken by Siemens Energy, will involve the installation of two 300MVA transformers, alongside four 330kV and four 132kV transmission line bays.

The agency said the project would provide additional transmission capacity for Ogun State’s industrial corridor, commercial centres and residential communities.

It added that the upgrade would improve the reliability and flexibility of electricity transmission in the state, which hosts several manufacturing and industrial establishments.

Speaking during the inspection, Tegbe said the project demonstrated the administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s electricity infrastructure and improving power delivery to businesses and households.

He said, “Today’s inspection visit marks an important milestone in the delivery of the PPI and demonstrates the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to transforming Nigeria’s power sector.

“These investments will strengthen transmission infrastructure, improve grid reliability and accelerate access to quality electricity for industries, businesses, and households across Nigeria.

“We remain committed to working with Siemens Energy and all stakeholders to deliver these projects efficiently and ensure Nigerians realise the full benefits of this transformative initiative.”

Beyond the New Abeokuta facility, the agency said the other four substations would undergo different levels of engineering upgrades to address transmission constraints across the country.

At the Onitsha transmission substation, an existing 90MVA transformer will be replaced with a 300MVA unit, adding 240MW of transmission capacity.

The Ayede substation will receive a replacement for a burnt 150MVA transformer and a new 132kV line bay, with an additional 120MW expected from the intervention.

At Sokoto, two 60MVA transformers will be installed to provide an additional 96MW, while the Offa facility will receive four 132kV line bays and a 60MVA transformer to add 48MW.

The five projects are expected to deliver a combined 984MW of additional wheeling capacity when completed.

The Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, said the initiative was designed to address infrastructure gaps across the electricity value chain rather than focus on isolated investments.

He said, “The PPI is a vital pillar of the Federal Government’s broader industrialisation and economic growth agenda. The Presidential Power Initiative is not simply an infrastructure programme; it is an end-to-end intervention designed to ensure that power sector investments translate into tangible improvements in electricity delivery and economic productivity.

“Working alongside Siemens Energy and CMEC, we have already delivered 1,080MW of additional wheeling capacity under the Pilot Phase through ten power transformers and ten mobile substations. With Phase 1, Batch 1 now nearing completion, we are adding another 984MW to the national grid.”

Damilola Aina

Damilola Aina is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over five years of experience covering energy, business, investment, infrastructure, and property sectors. He specializes in producing well-researched and insightful reports that inform readers and provide clarity on complex topics. Damilola’s work demonstrates practical newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a strong commitment to accurate and engaging journalism.

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