By Peter Moses

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will reach N530tn by the end of 2026, while foreign reserves are expected to rise to $58bn.

The Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. Tope Fasua, said the projections were part of ongoing economic reforms to continue to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve revenue generation and support growth across key productive sectors.

Fasua spoke while making a presentation titled: “Economic Scorecard – Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Services” at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2026 Mid-Year Economic Review and Outlook Conference held in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Fasua, Nigeria’s economy has remained resilient despite a challenging global environment, maintaining an annual growth rate of 4.1 per cent, while inflation is projected to moderate to 15.93 per cent as policy reforms begin to yield results.

He disclosed that the country’s tax revenue surged by 49 per cent in the first half of 2026 to N21.6tn, compared with N14.27tn recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

He said the increase was driven by sweeping fiscal reforms, the digitalisation of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), improvements in tax administration and the introduction of new levies across critical sectors of the economy.

Fasua noted that the administration’s reforms have also strengthened Nigeria’s external sector, with exports rising by 30 per cent while imports declined by a similar margin, contributing to 12 consecutive quarters of trade surpluses.Nigerian Entertainment News

He added that Nigeria has sustained positive Balance of Payments positions in recent years, moving from a deficit of $3.34bn in 2023 to surpluses of $6.23 billion in 2024 and $4.23bn in 2025.

Highlighting the productive sectors, Fasua said agriculture, manufacturing and services now account for about 87 per cent of Nigeria’s economy, underscoring their strategic importance in driving sustainable growth, employment and industrialisation.

He explained that while the services sector remains the dominant contributor to economic output, the government is intensifying efforts to expand manufacturing capacity and modernise agriculture through mechanisation, value addition and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Despite the encouraging outlook, Fasua acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly around employment generation, inflation management, security, education, healthcare and environmental sustainability.

On his part, the president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, called for sustained economic reforms, stronger collaboration between government and the private sector, and renewed commitment to improving Nigeria’s business environment as he declared open the LCCI 2026 Mid-Year Economic Review and Outlook Conference.

Kupoluyi described the annual event as “one of the most respected platforms in Nigeria for rigorous economic dialogue, evidence-based policy engagement, and forward-looking conversations about our nation’s economic future.”

Kupoluyi said businesses were operating in an increasingly uncertain global environment that requires timely economic intelligence and informed decision-making.

“In the face of rising uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, tariff wars, geopolitical tensions, fluctuating oil prices, and the threat of food security crises, the business community needs economic intelligence and industry insights to inform decisions and take action,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy is at a critical point where reforms must be sustained despite prevailing challenges.

“We are meeting today at a defining moment,” he said.

Delivering a presentation on “The Financial and Foreign Exchange Markets,” the Chief Economist of FirstBank Group, Chinwe Egwim, said Nigeria’s financial markets are sending increasingly positive and consistent signals, reflecting improved macroeconomic stability.

She noted that headline inflation moderated to 15.9 per cent in May, while gross external reserves rose to $51.45bn by the end of June 2026.

She also highlighted increased liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), narrowing gaps between official and parallel market exchange rates and improved investor sentiment that has lifted equities performance.

According to Egwim, Nigeria’s economy is expected to expand between 4.1 and 4.3 per cent in the second half of the year, supported by stronger oil production, growth in information and communications technology (ICT), financial services and continued policy reforms.

She projected the naira to trade within the N1,350 to N1,450 per dollar range, while external reserves are expected to remain between $50bn and $53bn, provided oil prices remain supportive and production averages between 1.7 million and 1.8 million barrels per day.

The FirstBank economist, however, cautioned that businesses should continue to adopt prudent financial management strategies as interest rates are expected to remain elevated while the Monetary Policy Committee maintains its focus on price stability.

Daily Trust