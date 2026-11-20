Lekki Deep Seaport.

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government is pushing to end the export of unprocessed solid minerals as part of efforts to deepen local value addition, boost industrialisation and create jobs, even as revenue from the sector crossed N100 billion in 2026.

President Bola Tinubu stated this yesterday at the Nigeria Now! Investing in Energy, Infrastructure and Mining Summit in Abuja, themed, “United Nigeria, New Horizons, One Investment Destination.”

Tinubu said Nigeria was determined to move beyond exporting raw mineral resources, stressing the need for investment in processing and beneficiation to strengthen domestic industries.

“In mining, we’re equally determined to move beyond the export of unprocessed resources. Better geological information, transparent licensing, responsible exploration, and greater investment in beneficiation and processing must support Nigerian industries, skilled employment and meaningful benefits for host communities,” he said.

The President said the government was working to build integrated value chains that would enable Nigerian enterprises to participate more actively in the mining industry and expand domestic capabilities.

He urged investors to bring technology, finance and commercial expertise, assuring them of efforts to strengthen regulatory certainty and institutional support for sustainable returns.

Earlier, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, said reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had increased revenue from the sector from N6 billion annually before the administration to N100 billion in 2026.

“When I assumed office, the sector’s total annual revenue stood at just N6 billion. However, through reforms, the local value addition policy, the digitisation of mining processes, and efforts to sanitise operations within the sector, that figure increased from N6 billion to N38 billion by 2024.

“By 2025, it had risen to N70 billion. And just about a week ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) informed us that we had crossed the N100 billion mark this year,” Alake said.

He attributed the growth to reforms and efforts to sanitise mining operations, including the establishment of Mining Marshals, which he said had apprehended over 300 illegal operators and recovered more than 100 mining sites.

Meanwhile, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said revenue generated by agencies under his ministry rose from N700.79 billion in 2023 to N1.83 trillion in 2025.

He cited improvements in maritime security, port reforms and approval of Nigeria’s first National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, while urging investors to explore opportunities in shipping, ports, shipbuilding, fisheries, aquaculture and logistics.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria