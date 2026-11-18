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Sodiq Omolaoye

The Federal Government has moved to dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks and streamline export procedures as Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings hit a record $6.1 billion in 2025, representing an 11.5 per cent increase, while export volume grew by 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes.

It said that the second phase of the National Single Window project, scheduled to commence on December 14, 2026, would simplify export documentation, regulatory approvals and certification processes to reduce the cost and time required to move Nigerian products to international markets.

Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja yesterday, saying the export-focused phase would provide businesses with a single digital platform for processing regulatory licences, permits and certificates.

He said that the platform would enable exporters to submit required documents through one entry point instead of visiting different government agencies and repeating documentation processes.

According to him, the first phase of the project, which focused on import licences and certificates, has processed more than 169,000 licences, certificates and permits since its launch.

Fakolade said feedback from users had helped to improve the platform, adding that lessons from the import phase would guide the implementation of the export component.

He said the initiative was designed to make trade processes more efficient and improve the ease of doing business for importers and exporters.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, said Nigeria exported 281 products to 120 countries, including 36 African countries.

“Nigeria’s non-oil export sector has continued to record significant progress. In 2025, the country achieved a record high of $6.1 billion in terms of non-oil exports. That was an 11.5 per cent increase over and above last year.

“In terms of value, our volume also grew to 8.02 million metric tonnes; that’s about a 10 per cent increase. But beyond that, Nigeria exported 281 distinct products to 120 countries.”

Ayeni, however, warned that sustaining the growth would require more than increased production and access to international markets, stressing that inefficient trade procedures and regulatory delays remained major challenges for exporters.

Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zach Adedeji, represented by the Group Director, Transformation and Strategy, Alfred Okoh, described the National Single Window as a major reform of Nigeria’s trade processes rather than merely an information technology project.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.