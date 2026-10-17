Fuel pump

By

Our Reporters

FOR more than three years, Nigerians have been told to endure economic pain in the name of necessary reforms. The removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange market liberalisation, soaring electricity tariffs, punishing inflation and the collapse of household purchasing power have all been presented as sacrifices that would eventually deliver prosperity.

Yet, as petrol prices surged beyond N1,400 per litre amid renewed global oil-market turmoil, the Federal Government has responded with a 30-day discount scheme whose limitations are glaring even before implementation.

This is not economic rescue. It is a token gesture dressed up as bold intervention, offered to a population already exhausted by years of sacrifice.

Coming after mounting public anger, labour agitation and opposition criticism, the scheme looks less like a coherent response to a national emergency than an attempt to quieten public discontent without confronting the underlying crisis.

For a country bleeding from structural decay, offering a 30-day window of discounted fuel is the economic equivalent of giving an aspirin to a patient suffering from terminal organ failure.

At the core of Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele’s grand announcement is the premise that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited will forgo its retail profit margin to sell petrol at cost for one month, while prioritising public transport operators.

The idea sounds compassionate on paper. In practice, it is constrained by the size of the distribution network, the mechanics of allocation and the sheer scale of demand.

According to comprehensive market data from Mordor Intelligence, the Nigerian downstream retail sector comprises over 31,000 active petrol station sites nationwide. In contrast, NNPC Retail’s proprietary network hovers around just 1,000-plus stations.

To expect a modest network of roughly 1,000 stations to absorb the hyper-concentrated demand of over 200 million citizens and commercial transport fleets is sheer administrative detachment.

What follows is entirely predictable: apocalyptic queues, stampedes, fuel hoarding, and racketeering by black-market operators.

Millions of Nigerians living outside major urban enclaves where NNPC stations are sparsely scattered will watch this political theatre from the sidelines, entirely excluded from the promised relief.

Equally bewildering is the government’s touted N1,350 per litre ex-gantry or landing cost ceiling. Officials hail this negotiated cap as a masterclass in price modulation. But beyond the bureaucratic doublespeak, a N1,350 price ceiling is no cause for applause.

A year ago, petrol was substantially cheaper. The National Bureau of Statistics reported an average retail price of N1,052.31 per litre in October 2025, down from N1,184.83 in October 2024.

A price cap that locks petrol at levels that paralyse small businesses and inflate food logistics by triple digits falls woefully short of any meaningful intervention. It is more of the same and certainly gives no cause for celebration.

Other aspects of the government’s 10-point intervention package expose profound policy incoherence.

While forward crude sales are intended to shield local refiners from spot-market volatility, execution remains opaque.

Without binding guarantees that domestic refiners will pass feedstock savings directly to the pump price, this mechanism risks becoming a covert subsidy for private refinery margins rather than consumer relief.

Also, presenting CNG as an immediate panacea ignores a yawning infrastructural void. With vehicle conversion centres and refuelling infrastructure heavily restricted to a tiny handful of urban pockets, and conversion costs exceeding N500,000, the average commuter in Ibadan, Enugu, or Kaduna cannot access the pronounced 60-to-70 per cent cheaper gas. A transition that takes years cannot solve an emergency happening today.

The promise to dismantle state and local government transit levies that inflate logistics costs relies entirely on voluntary compliance from entrenched, corrupt bureaucratic networks. Federal directives have historically died on the doorsteps of state-level revenue collection agencies.

Who will rein in the police and other security agents who erect extortion points that litter highways countrywide?

Cash transfers and expanded social support are precisely what the IMF recommended during the 2022 oil shock, but in Nigeria, such interventions are plagued by historic database integrity issues, distribution bottlenecks, inflationary erosion and outright corruption.

Thus, cash transfers reach only a fraction of the vulnerable population, leaving the urban and rural working poor entirely exposed.

As global energy shocks triggered by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East sent crude prices soaring past $100 to $115 per barrel, governments worldwide acted with sweeping, structural fiscal boldness, not temporary, stingy waivers.

Spain and Portugal slashed VAT on energy products, deploying multibillion-euro aid packages that directly cut 30 euro cents per litre at the pump. Kenya halved its fuel VAT from 16 per cent to 8.0 per cent overnight to arrest transport inflation.

Japan deployed direct emergency subsidies to refiners to freeze domestic retail prices around ¥170 per litre while South Korea and Thailand instituted strict statutory price ceilings and tax suspensions to protect working-class households.

In contrast, Nigerian economic managers cling to dogmatic orthodoxy, refusing to deploy fiscal levers because they fear the “subsidy” label, even as ordinary citizens bear the crushing weight of unmitigated inflation.

The Presidency vehemently insists that these measures do not constitute a return to the subsidy regime.

Yet basic economics dictates that in a market economy, costs cannot simply vanish into thin air. If the NNPC forgoes its profit margins, someone must bear the financial shortfall. Will it be absorbed by future public debt, or will it cannibalise already constrained capital expenditures?

It is baffling that even as election season approaches, the government finds it difficult to release part of the extra cash generated from sustained high oil prices to bring tangible relief to ordinary citizens.

The Federal Government drafted its 2026 budget around a conservative crude oil benchmark of $75 per barrel. With global prices surging near record highs due to Middle East supply disruptions, Nigeria has reaped a massive foreign exchange and revenue windfall.

Even when moderated by local production shortfalls, trillions of naira have flowed into public coffers. Where is this windfall?

While the executive and political elites continue their lavish spending, maintaining a bloated cost of governance and launching endless white elephants, ordinary folk are left to bear the worst of a punishing cost-of-living crisis.

A government demanding sacrifice must demonstrate sacrifice in its own spending and make a credible case for every naira it spends.

The truth is that Nigeria does not need a 30-day fuel discount that ultimately won’t work. Rather, it needs structural courage.

Instead of hiding behind fractional discounts and unworkable price ceilings, the Federal Government must take the bold step of supplying discounted crude directly to domestic refiners in local currency, mandating an immediate negotiation of pump prices down to, possibly, the N1,000 per litre mark.

This is the baseline threshold required to break the back of energy-driven inflation, slash logistics costs, and revive moribund small businesses.

This can be achieved through discipline and transparency, while the arrangement lasts for as long as crude remains above certain thresholds, taking into consideration the NNPC’s financial requirements and commitments.

The government has delivered impressive macroeconomic gains; the economy is stabilising, but it matters little if the impact is not felt across households.

As the 2027 election cycle approaches, the administration must realise that Nigerians will remain unimpressed with 30 days of tokenism while the other 11 months are defined by misery.

Nigerians have endured enough pain. They deserve a government that governs with empathy, transparency, and the economic courage to make life affordable once again.

Our Reporters

Punch Nigeria Limited