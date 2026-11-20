by

Busola Aro

Stanley Amuchie

Fidelity Bank Plc says it has confirmed Stanley Amuchie as its substantive managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2027.

According to a statement by the bank on Thursday, the confirmation followed the approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fidelity Bank said Amuchie, currently an executive director and chief operations and information officer of the bank, will succeed Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure ends on December 31, 2026.

Commenting on the development, Amaka Onwughalu, chairman of Fidelity Bank’s board, said Amuchie’s appointment reflected the board’s confidence in his leadership and industry experience.

“We are delighted to confirm Stanley Amuchie as the substantive Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership capabilities, strategic insight, extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the Bank’s business,” she said.

Onwughalu also commended Onyeali-Ikpe for her contributions to the bank during her tenure.

“Her tenure has been marked by strategic vision, bold leadership and a steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more competitive and resilient institution,” she said.

According to the financial institution, Amuchie joined Fidelity Bank as executive director, operations and information technology, in January 2022.

He has more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry and previously held senior positions at Zenith Bank, including group chief financial officer.

“At Fidelity Bank, he was involved in the acquisition of Union Bank UK, now FidBank UK, and the bank’s $400 million Eurobond refinancing,” the company said.

“His experience also spans capital raising, treasury management, financial strategy and international business expansion.”

The statement added that Amuchie holds a first-class degree in industrial chemistry and a master’s degree in corporate governance.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Amuchie is also currently pursuing a PhD in management of technology and innovation.

Fidelity Bank said his confirmation comes as the lender seeks to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, accelerate digital transformation and expand its local and international operations.

TheCable