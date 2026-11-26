Total solar eclipse

Things are set to heat up in 2027. From rising temperatures to Democratic control of the US Congress to another total solar eclipse, here are five events to look out for in the coming year.

El Nino in a hotter world

With an El Nino cycle among the strongest ever observed, 2027 could break new global temperature records.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon that emerges from the Pacific approximately every two to seven years.

It shifts global rain patterns and brings higher temperatures to much of the planet, exacerbating rising temperatures caused by climate change.

This year’s El Nino has already impacted maize in central America, fishery catches in Peru and sugar and rice production in Southeast Asia.

But for harvests in some regions and food price spikes, “the worst is probably yet to come,” according to Kaveh Zahedi, of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

And these impacts will hit as farmers are already struggling with higher prices linked to the war in Iran, and with international aid reduced around the world.

Democrats and Trump

The Democratic takeover of both chambers of the US Congress in January promises to transform the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term, giving his opponents powerful tools to challenge his agenda — but not a free hand to impose their own.

After their sweeping November midterm victory, Democrats plan an early push to ease living costs, including restoring Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, reversing cuts to health care and rolling back Trump’s tariffs.

They also want to end the war in Iran, which has driven up fuel prices.

Hakeem Jeffries, poised to become the first black House speaker, will oversee a majority able to put Democratic bills to a vote, shape federal spending and use budget negotiations to press for concessions.

Perhaps the more immediate impact will come from congressional investigations. Democratic-led committees can subpoena officials and demand documents on alleged corruption, Trump’s family business dealings, immigration enforcement and the conduct of the Iran war. Such scrutiny could trigger lengthy court battles.

Democrats could also pursue a third impeachment of Trump, although removing him would require a two-thirds Senate majority — a formidable hurdle.

In the Senate, Democrats can block Trump’s cabinet and judicial appointments, including any Supreme Court nominee.

But most legislation needs 60 Senate votes to overcome procedural obstruction, and Trump can veto measures that reach his desk. Overriding him requires two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

The result could be two years of subpoenas, spending standoffs and confrontation, punctuated by possible deals on shared priorities.

French presidential election

After 10 years in power, Emmanuel Macron will step down following France’s presidential election, scheduled for April 18 and May 2.

Political violence and deepening societal divisions — visible on the streets, in parliament, and across the media — point to a tense election campaign.

Key issues on the agenda include pensions, immigration, security concerns, and the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a wave of unrest among high school students will force those vying for the presidency to take a stance on the state of the education system and public services.

With far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading the polls and radical-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon currently projected to advance to the second round, the right and the centre parties are discussing the possibility of a primary.

The social-democratic left has held a primary, which was won by Raphael Glucksmann, currently a member of the European parliament.

The presidential election has drawn a diverse array of hopefuls, from anti-establishment outsiders and conspiracy theorists to advocates of participatory democracy, former government officials, party dissidents, and even an Olympic judoka.

The field is expected to narrow down in the coming months as candidates must secure at least 500 endorsements from elected officials to qualify for the ballot, a hurdle that has historically prevented some hopefuls from entering the race.

Another total solar eclipse

Following last summer’s total solar eclipse, another is set to take place next summer, on August 2, briefly turning day into night and revealing the Sun’s corona.

It will be visible from the far south of Spain, and even more clearly across North Africa and the Middle East.

This time, darkness will last for more than six minutes at the centre of the eclipse’s path, promising some spectacular views and images, particularly near the Egyptian Pyramids at midday.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow across a narrow strip of the Earth’s surface.

Although the Moon is 400 times smaller than the Sun, it is also 400 times closer to Earth, meaning that the two appear to be exactly the same size in the sky at the moment of the eclipse.

Total solar eclipses occur regularly but are less often visible over inhabited land.

Women’s World Cup in Brazil

After the men’s football World Cup in 2026, it is the women’s turn in 2027 when Brazil hosts a tournament that grows with each new edition.

Reigning champions Spain and their star duo Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati will be favourites, but England, who beat the Spanish to claim last year’s European Championship, and four-time winners the USA will also hope to be in the final at the legendary Maracana Stadium on July 25.

In men’s club football, Paris Saint-Germain will aim to win a third consecutive Champions League title, a feat not achieved since Real Madrid won three in a row in 2018.

After impressive victories in October against Manchester City and Barcelona, Luis Enrique’s team is striking fear into rivals’ hearts and will aim to lift the cup at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 5.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria