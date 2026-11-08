By Donatus Anichukwueze

Flamingos players against Japan. Photo credit: fifa.com

Nigeria’s Flamingos have won their first FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup title after defeating Japan 2-1 in Saturday’s final.

The Flamingos became the first African team to win the competition, with goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku securing the historic victory.

Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute, finishing off an assist from Mary Dunstan to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The Flamingos midfielder sent a dropping ball towards goal, and Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki failed to hold it as it slipped through her gloves and into the net.

Umejiaku doubled the advantage just two minutes into the second half, scoring in the 47th minute after being set up by Esther Stephen.

Esther Stephen sent a long, raking pass upfield, which Umejiaku chased down and controlled with her left foot before delicately lifting the ball over Kadowaki.

Flamingos players against Japan. Photo credit: fifa.com

Japan fought back and reduced the deficit in the 80th minute through Fuki Ito, who converted a pass from Anri Ito to make it 2-1.

The goal set up a tense final 15 minutes, with Japan pushing for an equaliser while Nigeria sought to protect their advantage.

Kanyinsola Yusuf was booked in the 83rd minute, while the Flamingos continued to threaten through attempts from Umejiaku and Yusuf. Japan also had a late effort through Mashiro Yamaji, but Nigeria held firm.

Umejiaku was flagged offside in the 94th minute before the referee brought the match to an end after five minutes of added time.

Remarkable Turnaround

The victory over Japan capped a remarkable campaign for the Flamingos, who recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win five consecutive matches on their way to the final.

The Nigerian side responded to the setback with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico before producing one of the tournament’s biggest surprises by defeating defending champions North Korea 3-1. The result ended North Korea’s 18-match unbeaten run in regulation time at the competition.

They followed up with a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Round of 16, with Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dunstan scoring to send Nigeria into the quarter-finals. Azeezat Oduntan then converted a late penalty in the 89th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Venezuela and a place in the semi-finals.

The Flamingos sealed their first-ever appearance in the final with a 3-1 victory over Brazil. Queen Joseph opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Awawu Bashiru scored twice, in the 71st and 80th minutes, to put Nigeria in control. Brazil managed a late consolation, but it was not enough to stop the Nigerian side from reaching the title decider.

The team’s response to the opening defeat was also highlighted by head coach Akeem Busari, who said psychological guidance and renewed confidence helped change the players’ attitude and approach. Captain Harmony Chidi, meanwhile, described the prospect of winning the trophy as a moment that would never be forgotten.

The triumph is another landmark for a team that had already established itself as one of Africa’s leading sides at the age-grade level. Before travelling to Morocco, the Flamingos won the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Côte d’Ivoire, recording five victories from five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once.

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