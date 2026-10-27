By

Solomon Odeniyi

The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed plans to receive additional aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles as part of its ongoing fleet modernisation programme, following the delivery of five helicopters in September 2026.

The expected platforms include 24 M-346 fighter/ground-attack aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, 12 Aksungur unmanned combat aerial vehicles, seven AW109 Trekker helicopters, six T-129 ATAK helicopters, three CASA C-295 medium airlifters, two CH-4D unmanned aerial vehicles and one H-225 multi-role helicopter.

The platforms, totalling 67, are expected to strengthen the Air Force’s capabilities in intelligence gathering, air strikes, close air support, surveillance and troop and equipment transportation.

Speaking in an interview published in October 2026 by the Defence Correspondent Magazine, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said the service modernisation programme was being pursued as a long-term capability development initiative rather than merely an acquisition exercise.

“The modernisation programme is progressing, and we are deliberately approaching it as a long-term capability development programme rather than simply an acquisition exercise.

“Several additional platforms remain expected under the broader modernisation programme. These include:24 M-346 fighter/ground-attack aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, 12 Aksungur unmanned combat aerial vehicles, seven AW109 Trekker helicopters, six T-129 ATAK helicopters, three CASA C-295 medium airlifters, two CH-4D unmanned aerial vehicles and one H-225 multi-role helicopter,” he said.

Aneke disclosed that five helicopters were delivered in September, comprising three AW109 Trekker helicopters and two H125 helicopters.

According to him, the AW109 Trekker helicopters would enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, armed reconnaissance and combat search and rescue, while the H125 helicopters would improve rotary-wing availability and provide commanders with greater flexibility across operational theatres.

“Within the period covered by our one-year assessment, five new helicopters were delivered in September 2026. These comprised three AW109 Trekker helicopters and two H125 helicopters.

“The AW109 Trekker provides enhanced capabilities for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, armed reconnaissance and combat search and rescue, while the H125 enhances rotary-wing availability and gives commanders greater flexibility across multiple theatres.

“Aircraft availability is continuously monitored because acquisition only creates capability when platforms are available, serviceable and supported by trained personnel,” he said.

Aneke added that its priority was to ensure that newly acquired platforms were properly inducted, crewed, maintained and integrated into its operational structure.

“Our focus is therefore not simply on how many aircraft have arrived, but on ensuring that they are properly inducted, crewed, maintained and integrated into the operational structure,” the NAF chief said.

He also identified predictive maintenance and timely logistics support as key priorities for sustaining the operational value of the aircraft throughout their life cycle.

“The objective is not simply to increase the size of the Nigerian Air Force fleet, but to close critical capability gaps, improve operational flexibility and provide commanders with the right platforms for different mission sets,” he said.

He added that the programme was aimed at building a balanced and technologically enabled force with improved capacity for precision strikes, air mobility, intelligence gathering and other missions required to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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