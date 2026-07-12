…as floods turn exclusive estates into ‘canals’

•Inside story of losses, regrets •EYE WITNESS: I watched in awe as floodwater carried two jeeps like paper

•Coastal Road is culprit – RESIDENTS

By Juliet Umeh

On a good day, the streets leading into some of Lekki’s most exclusive estates are lined with gleaming Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), manicured lawns and multi-million-naira homes fitted with smart security systems and imported fittings.

But after hours of heavy rainfall, the same streets appear like canals.

Brown, murky water engulfs roads, creeps through front gates and steadily invades living rooms. Luxury cars are abandoned in rising floodwater. Residents roll up expensive rugs, unplug electrical appliances and frantically scoop water from their homes with buckets, hoping to save what they can before the next downpour.

For many living in Lekki axis, especially along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor, Osapa London, Baruwa/Igbo Efon, Agungi, Lekki Phase 1, Chevron, Ikota and some parts of Ajah, flooding has become more than a seasonal inconvenience.

It has become a recurring nightmare that is testing both their finances and emotional resilience.

Difficult

For a city where property values in some estates run into hundreds of millions of naira, the irony is difficult to ignore. Wealth offers little protection when floodwater forces families to abandon their homes.

Residents describe a life increasingly dictated by weather forecasts.

Whenever dark clouds gather over Lagos, anxiety sets in. Cars are moved to higher ground.

Furniture is lifted onto tables. Electrical sockets are switched off. Some residents even prepare sandbags at their entrances in anticipation of another invasion by floodwater.

“We no longer enjoy the rain,” a resident of the Lekki corridor, who identified himself as Anayo, lamented in a chat with Sunday Vanguard.

“Each rainfall now feels like an emergency,” he added.

Drainage

When Sunday Vanguard visited the area last week, the concerns, according to some residents, intensified following the construction activities on sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

For example, residents of Baruwa/Igbo Efon, claimed that drainage channels associated with the project had redirected stormwater into their community, leaving residential compounds and access roads persistently flooded.

They said the situation has weakened building foundations, damaged perimeter fences and destroyed household belongings.

Their complaints paint a disturbing picture.

Furniture purchased over many years has been ruined. Refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and other electrical appliances have been damaged after floodwater entered homes.

Mattresses have become unusable. Wardrobes have swollen from prolonged exposure to moisture, while ceilings and walls now bear visible signs of dampness.

The losses extend beyond material possessions.

For parents, their children often miss school because vehicles cannot leave flooded estates. Domestic workers sometimes sleep over because roads become impassable after heavy rainfall.

Food deliveries are delayed, while artisans cancel appointments after discovering they cannot gain access to clients’ homes.

For professionals whose jobs require physical presence, every heavy rainfall comes with another dilemma: remain indoors and risk missing work or attempt the hazardous journey through flooded streets.

Some residents said they abandon their vehicles outside estates and walk through knee-deep water to reach home.

Others recounted watching expensive cars stall after engines became submerged, leaving owners with repair bills running into millions of naira.

Health

It was also observed that pools of stagnant water now linger long after rainfall has stopped, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes and increasing fears of malaria and other water-borne diseases.

It was learned that in places like Agungi, contaminated floodwater often mixes with waste from overflowing drains, producing offensive odours that permeate entire neighbourhoods.

In some estates, generators are switched off as a precaution against electrocution whenever water reaches electrical installations.

For elderly residents, movement has become particularly difficult. Slippery roads and hidden potholes beneath floodwater increase the risk of falls. Parents worry about children unknowingly stepping into open drainage channels concealed beneath muddy water.

Damage

The economic consequences, Sunday Vanguard gathered, are equally severe.

Estate managers spend millions of naira clearing blocked drains, repairing damaged infrastructure and pumping water from residential compounds.

Homeowners incur repeated costs replacing furniture, repainting walls, repairing damaged electrical systems and treating buildings affected by persistent dampness.

Unfortunately, many homeowners either lack comprehensive flood insurance or discover that their policies exclude certain categories of flood damage, leaving them to shoulder enormous repair costs.

Businesses operating within the affected neighbourhoods have also taken a hit.

Restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and neighbourhood convenience stores report fewer customers whenever flooding cuts off access roads.

Delivery riders decline orders into flooded communities, while service providers simply stay away until the water recedes.

Residents, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, said this year’s floods appear more discomforting than previous years. While maintaining that Lekki axis is naturally prone to flooding, they cited some human factors that contributed to what it this year.

Fear

For many, dark clouds no longer signal relief from the sweltering heat. Instead, they trigger fear, anxiety and frantic preparations to salvage belongings before floodwaters invade homes.

For thousands of families across Lekki, the flooding was more than another rainy-day inconvenience.

It was a painful reminder that unless urban planning keeps pace with rapid development, drainage infrastructure is upgraded and environmental regulations are strictly enforced, every heavy rainfall will continue to bring fear, isolation and devastating losses.

Across Victoria Garden City, VGC, Jakande, Chisco Bus Stop, Elegushi and Kusenla, the story is painfully similar.

Roads disappear beneath muddy water, vehicles become stranded or are swept away, businesses shut down, and entire neighbourhoods become inaccessible.

Residents say what was once seasonal flooding has now become a recurring crisis that leaves them isolated each time heavy rain falls.

For Mrs. Mercy Obu, who has lived in Jakande for years, the recent flooding marked a turning point.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, she said: “I have lived in Jakande for years, but I have never witnessed anything like this,” she said.

Recalling the downpour that hit Lagos on June 30, she described how a normal rainy day quickly descended into chaos.

“What began as heavy rainfall quickly became a nightmare. Within hours, water swallowed our roads, trapped vehicles and entered our homes. We lost furniture, electrical appliances, important documents and other valuables.”

Channels

According to her, the flooding can no longer be blamed on rainfall alone.

“It is about poor drainage, blocked waterways and uncontrolled development that has reduced the natural channels where floodwater should flow,” she noted.

Like many residents, Jegede believes the problem has worsened significantly over the past few years.

A truck driver, Oluwafemi Adebayo, still finds it difficult to believe what he witnessed during the latest flood.

“I transported two latest Toyota Hilux jeeps here. The floodwater carried those vehicles like paper,” he recalled.

Standing beside a narrow drainage channel, he pointed to what he believes is one of the major causes of the flooding.

“Look around. They call this a gutter, but it cannot carry the volume of water we receive. The drainage starts wide but suddenly becomes very narrow where the water should flow,’’ Adebayo observed.

According to him, conditions deteriorated after the construction of the Coastal Road.

“Before the Coastal Road was built, no matter how heavy the rainfall, the water disappeared within an hour. Some flowed into the beach while others entered the canal. But now the road has blocked the natural route to the beach.”

He said government should construct wider and deeper drainage channels capable of moving stormwater directly into canals and rivers.

“The government should build very large covered drainage systems that can take the water straight to the canals and eventually into the river.”

The driver also observed that changes in road elevation have compounded residents’ problems.

“Normally, water from compounds should flow onto the road and then into the gutter. But today the road is higher than many houses. Instead of water flowing away, it returns into people’s homes,” he explained.

The result, he said, is that entire communities become paralysed whenever rain falls.

His words: “When it rains, nobody comes outside. If someone falls sick during heavy rainfall, you simply have to manage the situation yourself.”

One image from the recent flooding remains fresh in his memory.

“Around Jakande First Gate, people were using canoes to enter and leave their houses. Canoe operators charged as much as N1, 000 per trip. That was how terrible it became.”

Shaking his head, he warned: “Government must act. Otherwise, one day, this whole island may perish.”

Reclaimed land

For a landlord, Adebowale Oyebade, the flooding is the inevitable consequence of rapid urban development on reclaimed wetlands without adequate drainage planning.

According to him, reclaiming land without providing sufficient drainage has left communities exposed to even moderate rainfall.

“There are virtually no proper gutters here.

“All these places used to be water. We are literally living on top of water.

“Any small rainfall fills everywhere with water,” he lamented.

He said floodwaters sometimes rise as high as chest level, making movement almost impossible.

“Where we are standing around Chisco Bus Stop is even better. Cross the road and you will understand what residents go through.”

Like many others, he believes the Coastal Road has altered the natural flow of water.

“As rain falls, the water should naturally cross into the beach, but because of the road, that pathway has been blocked,” Oyebade added.

Worsening

While residents largely blame poor infrastructure and changing landscapes, Peter Olawale believes human behaviour is also contributing to the disaster.

According to him, indiscriminate refuse disposal continues to clog the already inadequate drainage channels.

“People now throw refuse into the gutters,” he lamented.

“I visited an estate this morning and saw a woman dumping waste inside the drainage.”

When he confronted her, he was stunned by her response.

“She told me, ‘God punish you. Do you know how much I paid for this land?’’’

He warned that unless residents change their attitude towards waste disposal, flooding will remain a recurring nightmare.

“If people continue blocking drainage channels with refuse, flooding will continue no matter what government builds.”

Intervention

Frustration has pushed some to demand drastic action.

James Jegede, who lives around the Elegushi area, believes sections of the Coastal Road obstructing the natural flow of floodwater should be removed.

“The road has become a major barrier preventing stormwater from reaching the beach,” he said.

Another resident, Sakiru Elegushi, argued that the priority should be expanding drainage infrastructure across Eti-Osa.

“Because of the Coastal Road, water no longer flows naturally into the beach. Our gutters are narrow,” he pointed out.

Pointing to a narrow drainage channel receiving runoff from several communities, he said the existing infrastructure can no longer cope with the growing volume of stormwater.

“All the floodwater from the Coastal Road area passes through this place, yet the gutter is too narrow.”

He urged government to undertake large-scale drainage expansion, even if it requires demolishing fences or affecting some properties.

“If expanding the drainage affects some houses or fences, so be it. That sacrifice must be made. The gutters around Salem are much bigger. That is the kind of drainage other parts of Lekki need.

“Our gutters have nowhere to empty into. Besides that, many inner roads are also in poor condition,” Elegushi added.

Seasonal flooding

Sunday Vanguard recalls that environmental experts have repeatedly warned that much of the Lekki corridor lies on low-lying coastal terrain that naturally retains water.

Over the years, rapid urbanisation, extensive land reclamation, shrinking wetlands, blocked drainage channels and increasingly intense rainfall associated with climate change have significantly increased flood risks.

Notwithstanding, residents believe the latest flooding should serve as a wake-up call.

One VGC dweller, whose home was almost submerged and who requested anonymity, said government could no longer afford to delay comprehensive flood-control measures.

He also called for modern pumping stations and flood-control infrastructure to protect lives and property.

His words:”Our drainage channels should be redesigned, expanded and dredged regularly.

“Illegal structures blocking waterways should be removed, and every major development must undergo strict environmental assessment before approval.

“Climate change is making rainfall heavier every year. People cannot continue losing millions of naira worth of property whenever it rains.”

Ijeh Market

In nearby Dolphin Estate, the flooding was attributed to the absence of an effective drainage system, particularly along the road leading to Ijeh Market. Residents said the problem has persisted for years without lasting intervention.

A resident of Osborne 2, identified simply as Mary, said the flooding recorded after the July 3 downpour was the worst she had witnessed since moving into the estate three years ago.

“I have been living here for three years and I have never seen water enter our compound the way it did during the recent rains”, Mary said.

“We had earlier raised parts of our frontage because we noticed the water level was increasing, but this time it still rose above the porch.

“Although the estate has submersible pumps, they were overwhelmed. It appeared the waterways were blocked because the drains remained filled with water for hours. Many residents who had never experienced flooding had to borrow pumping machines to remove water from their homes”.

Another resident, Susan, blamed the situation on decades of poor infrastructure planning.

“Flooding in Lagos has existed since the seventies and eighties because roads and drainage were not properly planned. Coastal Road development also requires adequate drainage to protect surrounding communities,” she said.

Sharing a similar view, another resident, John, said repeated road construction had left many houses below road level, making them more vulnerable whenever heavy rainfall occurs.

However, a resident of Royal Gardens, Ajah, Gbolahun, cautioned against attributing the flooding solely to the ongoing Coastal Road project, noting that his estate, one of the worst affected this year, is located far from the construction corridor.

According to him, the flooding may be the result of a combination of environmental and climatic factors.

“It is still too early to conclude that the Coastal Road is responsible. Experts believe several factors could be at play, including rising sea levels and unusually heavy rainfall”, he said.

“While some people blame land reclamation, its purpose is to recover land from water. The concern is whether such projects have blocked natural waterways that previously absorbed excess water”.

He added that only a comprehensive environmental assessment would determine the exact cause of the recurring floods.

Jakande, another community frequently affected by flooding, was also submerged during the recent downpour.

Residents took to social media to share videos and photographs showing flooded streets and homes, with many expressing concern over the disruption to daily activities.

One resident, Ibrahim Isyaku, said flooding had become more frequent this rainy season, affecting businesses, churches and mosques across the community.

He also urged residents to avoid contact with floodwater, move valuables to higher ground and report emergencies to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

A logistics operator who services clients across the Lekki-Ajah corridor, ThankGod, said the floods had disrupted deliveries and commercial activities.

“A client in Jakande recently told me floodwater entered his house, although he had taken precautions because the area is known to be flood-prone,” he said.

Controversy

However, the controversy surrounding the flooding extends beyond the experiences of residents.

Community leaders insisted that the ongoing Coastal Road construction has altered natural drainage patterns and worsened flooding in their neighbourhoods.

Similar concerns have also been raised by communities further down the highway corridor, including Eleko, where residents fear blocked drainage channels could eventually displace entire settlements if corrective measures are not taken.

The Federal Government, through the

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, stating that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was designed to reduce, not create flooding.

According to him, the underlying causes include failure to implement Lagos’ flood management master plan, blocked drainage channels and indiscriminate dumping of refuse into waterways.

Land mass

The minister said engineers would continue evaluating the corridor while addressing legitimate drainage concerns where necessary.

The minister noted that Lagos’ low-lying coastal geography, with more than 40 per cent of its landmass covered by water, naturally makes the state vulnerable to flooding. He added that climate change has further intensified flooding across the country, making it imperative for both government and citizens to play their respective roles.

Umahi explained that the drainage system along the coastal highway was specifically engineered to collect floodwaters from adjoining communities and channel them safely into the Atlantic Ocean.

“You can see that the culverts along this highway were constructed to collect water from surrounding communities and discharge it into the ocean,” he said.

Umahi lamented that many residents had continued to dump refuse into manholes and drainage channels, while livestock had destroyed trees planted along the corridor to protect the coastline from erosion.

“People cannot contribute to these problems and then turn around to blame President Bola Tinubu or the Ministry of Works. We all have a responsibility to protect lives and property,” he added

Also dismissing the growing perception that the Coastal Road is responsible for the manner of flooding in the Lekki corridor this time, Hitech’s Managing Director, Danny Abboud, said many estates affected by floods in the axis were built without adequate land elevation or proper drainage planning.

He attributed flooding around the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor, and estates in other parts of the Lekki-Ajah axis to low-lying terrain, inadequate drainage arrangements and blocked waterways.

Abboud, whose company, Hitech, is constructing the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, said many affected developments were built without proper land elevation or drainage planning.

Abboud, made the disclosure in Lagos on Tuesday, at the stakeholders’ engagement with National Assembly members and Umahi.

In his presentation, Abboud explained that some affected areas require proper land elevation and improved drainage systems to facilitate water evacuation.

He explained that some locations around the corridor were naturally lower than surrounding areas and that construction without adequate filling and elevation had worsened flooding.

He stressed that developers and property owners must comply with Lagos State’s drainage regulations when constructing buildings and other infrastructure.

“Once you have the permit to build your buildings, your infrastructure, your house, you should immediately think of how to discharge your water based on the laws and rules of Lagos State government,” Abboud said.

Climate change

Between these competing narratives stand thousands of residents whose daily reality is measured not in engineering drawings or policy statements, but in soaked furniture, submerged vehicles and sleepless nights.

Addressing the issue in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, an environmental sustainability professional, Lateefah Thomas, said flooding in the state should be seen more from the climate change angle, and not the road construction by government.

She said: Flooding should not be viewed solely as an engineering problem. It is increasingly a climate adaptation challenge.

“Over the years, successive administrations in Lagos State have implemented various measures aimed at reducing flood risk. These include the expansion and rehabilitation of drainage infrastructure, routine desilting of canals and primary drainage channels, construction of pumping stations in vulnerable areas, enforcement against illegal developments on drainage alignments, investment in environmental sanitation programmes, and the integration of climate adaptation into urban planning.

“These interventions have undoubtedly reduced flood impacts in many communities. However, no government, regardless of financial capacity or technical expertise, can completely prevent flooding in a rapidly growing coastal megacity facing increasingly severe climate events.”

Multi-sectoral approach

Also speaking to Sunday Vanguard, a structural engineer, Dr. Nosa Osaigbovo, said all stakeholders contributed to the flooding, and should also be part of the solution.

He said no single entity is responsible, making multi-sectoral approach to solution inevitable.

According to him: “The answer lies not in halting development but in ensuring that roads, bridges and housing projects are integrated with comprehensive drainage and flood management systems.

“Stormwater channels should be continuously monitored during construction, especially in low-lying coastal communities such as Lekki. “Temporary drainage infrastructure should be capable of handling heavy rainfall until permanent systems are completed.

“There should be restoration and protection of wetlands, many of which historically served as natural flood buffers before urban expansion reduced their capacity.”

• Additional reports by Cynthia Alo and Lanre Shoye

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria