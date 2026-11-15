By Taiye Olaniyi

The phrase “For God’s Sake” is a popular and very common usage which is equally spiced with multiple meanings.

More often we use it at home, in and as a family, when cautioning a child that has just messed up the floor, dress and getting too troublesome than we budgeted for.

Husband and wife when at the polar side of emotions, raking and nagging at each other and wishing a punctuation to such unbecoming but reality emotional scenarios, shout, “for heaven or for God’s sake” leave me alone.

It is at the point of being left alone and most time when alone that true budgeting dawns, growing from stages of mundane existence to true planning of our time, resources, and wherewithal, “For God’s Sake”.

In every family, community, society, nation and the world at large, there are numerous circumstances that call for the “ Budget of Being “ so we “For God’s Sake” arrive at the purpose for being a being.

Time is of essence as such, the individual and collectivity must roll into the past thoughts, words and deeds, giving a true assessment of self in those things done and / or left undone but requiring serious attention for redress in order to make the best of a bad situation.

Budgeting our time, abilities and resources equally require us into the concept of “For God’s Sake”.

Because God exists, we exist; because He is Omnipotent, we use His power repository in us to His glory.

Because God is omnipresent, we are duty bound for His sake to budget our resources, capabilities, time and service to everyone occupying spheres in God’s created geographic space.

In His omniscient form and greatness as the only “All Knowing,” we should as mere mortals equally budget to tap currents from His fountain of wisdom to plant, plough and nurture good thoughts, speak good words and act good for the growth of humankind.

As we budget our beings, we need daily reflect on our privileges and those that equally deserve but we for one reason or the other deprive them of even their basic needs.

For the sake of God Almighty we need to budget our time and resources for the advancement of true spirituality which unites our souls into the fold of Divine Intelligence against multiple practices of discrimination, prejudices and inferiority/ superiority complexes in our varying and various religions now putting our world on fire.

In our “ Budget of Being,” we daily need “For God’s Sake” to appreciate the “Fatherhood of God” and indivisible “Brotherhood of Man.”

If we so budget our thoughts on noble ideals, speak the words of love, then radiant in our beings shall be that greater light we daily seek in our mystical quest, so “For God’s Sake” we are propelled into the budget that multiplies, brings about the Peace Profound which is the prayer for us all.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos