Mr. Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s husband, Mr. Anthony Adeniyi (Niyi) Adeosun, is dead.

He died on Wednesday, August 5, in Lagos. He was 62 years old.

The announcement of his death was made by the Adeosun family in a statement signed by Reverend C. A. Adeosun on behalf of the family.

The family said it was announcing the passing of its “beloved husband, father, and brother… with profound sorrow, yet in total submission to the will of Almighty God.”

Describing the late Adeosun, the statement said he was “a distinguished businessman and a devoted Christian whose integrity, generosity and steadfast faith touched the lives of all who knew him.”

According to the family, “He lived a life defined by hard work, service to God and an unwavering commitment to his family and community.”

The statement said he is survived by his wife, former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; his cherished children and his siblings, including Mr. Adewale Adeosun, Founder of Kuramo Capital, along with a host of other family members, friends, and associates.

While expressing grief over the loss, the family said it took comfort in the assurance of God’s Word in Revelation 14:13: “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord… that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them”.

The family requested privacy during the mourning period, adding that details of the funeral and Christian burial arrangements would be communicated in due course.

It also thanked all who had reached out with prayers, condolences and support, praying that the deceased’s “gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord.”

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD