By Adewale Adesewa

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 killing of her boyfriend and Nigerian man, Christian Obumseli, in Miami, Florida.

Clenney, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter with a deadly weapon as part of a plea agreement that brought an end to a case that had remained in the public spotlight for more than four years.

She was also sentenced to five years of probation after her release.

According to reports by CBS News and Fox News, Clenney will receive credit for the nearly four years she has already spent in custody since her arrest in August 2022. As a result, she is expected to spend about two more years in prison before beginning her probation.

Obumseli, 27, was fatally stabbed on April 3, 2022, inside the Miami apartment he shared with Clenney.

She was initially charged with second-degree murder and had maintained that she acted in self-defence during a confrontation with Obumseli.

Her lawyers had argued that Obumseli was abusive and that Clenney threw a knife at him while trying to protect herself.

Prosecutors, however, presented evidence concerning what they described as a troubled relationship involving repeated domestic conflicts.

Under the plea agreement, the original murder charge was replaced with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff told the court that Clenney was accepting responsibility for her actions.

“She is taking criminal responsibility for her action, the state is willing to accept her plea,” Abuhoff said.

The sentence also requires Clenney to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment after her release.

Prosecutors have further said she will not be permitted to financially benefit from the case.

Obumseli’s family addressed the court during the sentencing, describing the lasting pain caused by his death.

His mother, Ocio Obumseli, said the family had continued to struggle with the loss of her son.

“The loss of Christian did not end April 4; we carry it with us every day,” she said.

She also told the court, “Christian, your legacy and your memory will remain with us. We miss you, we love you; may you continue to rest in peace, my son.”

The family’s attorney, Larry Handfield, said the guilty plea provided some measure of closure because the family wanted Clenney to accept responsibility for Obumseli’s death.

“What the family wanted was accountability,” Handfield said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle also said the agreement allowed Obumseli’s family to hear Clenney accept responsibility for his death.

According to People, the plea agreement was reached in consultation with and with the approval of the family.

The case drew widespread attention because of the couple’s relationship and the conflicting accounts of the events that led to Obumseli’s death.

Clenney, who was also known online as Courtney Tailor, had built a large social media following before her arrest.

The guilty plea ends the criminal case without the second-degree murder trial that had been expected. Clenney will serve the remainder of her six-year sentence before beginning five years of probation.

Vanguard Media Ltd