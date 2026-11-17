by

Imoleayo Oyedeyi

Jimmy Odukoya

The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has stripped Jimmy Odukoya of the senior pastor role, saying his appointment was contrary to the wishes of Taiwo Odukoya, his late father and founder of the church.

In a statement on Tuesday, the church’s board of trustees said the decision followed a careful consideration of the church’s constitution and a review of Taiwo’s recorded instructions before his demise in 2023.

“The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church (the “Church”) wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church’s leadership and succession arrangements,” the statement reads.

“Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.”

The church’s board said it considers its decision “necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him. It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church”.

According to the statement, Taiwo and Bimbo, his wife, founded the church in 1992 and following his death in August 2023, the board of trustees took steps to secure continuity in the leadership of the denomination.

In an act deemed to be in good faith, the statement said the board appointed Jimmy as senior pastor.

However, the board said it recently stumbled on a video recording of the late founder made in December 2021 by Jimmy.

“The recording was made by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya at the Founder’s request, as the Founder’s last wish and directions, and it was witnessed,” it stated.

“Unfortunately, it was not presented to the Board when enquiry was made as to whether the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had left succession instructions.

“This led to the wrongful appointment of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, based on the version of events he presented to the Board at the time.”

The board said in the recording, the founder expressly communicated his wishes concerning the succession of the church’s leadership.

Taiwo reportedly identified the person he intended to succeed him and outlined the responsibilities he envisaged for other members of the pastoral team.

According to the board, the founder particularly appointed Jimmy as the assistant to his chosen successor in matters of administration, and as head of the youth church.

Taiwo reportedly said his instructions were to take effect upon his passing or if he became unable to communicate, particularly if the proposed review of the church’s constitution had not been completed.

The board added that it has therefore undertaken a careful consideration of the recording, the circumstances in which it was made and the relevant provisions of the church’s constitution.

“Its review has confirmed that the late Founder had exercised his succession authority and communicated his intentions before his passing,” it stated.

Jimmy, an actor, has been overseeing the church since his dad’s passing, and recently introduced a new wife to the congregation.

The board noted Jimmy’s remarriage in its statement, adding that recent developments in the church “have caused distress among members”.

“The Board is also deeply concerned about recent developments, including Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage and its public blessing,” the statement added.

“The Board considers these matters contrary to the teachings of the Church, the values of the Founders, and to the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. They have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.”

TheCable