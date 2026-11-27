…Says captors demanded tramadol, rice, energy drinks, Indian hemp

By Evelyn Usman

For 55-year-old Emmanuel Ofikwu, July 28, 2026, began like any other working day. He had finished work on a factory project at Ogbaku—an area described as No Man’s Land, near the Federal Road Safety Corps office in Imo State. He and two other workers were preparing to head home when their vehicle was intercepted at the project’s gate by about 10 heavily armed men.

Within seconds, gunshots shattered the quiet of the evening. The three workers were dragged out of their vehicle, stripped of their belongings, and marched into a nearby forest.

What followed was four days of terror: physical torture, hunger, exposure to rain, ethnic hostility, and repeated threats of death. His alleged offence, beyond being one of the workers abducted, was that he came from Benue State.

Today, although he has regained his freedom, the scars of the experience remain. Both his eardrums were reportedly ruptured during the assault, with blood dripping from his left ear. He is also left with the frightening memory of being repeatedly told he would be killed.

Recounting the incident, Ofikwu said: “At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, we had closed from work on a project at Ogbaku. As we drove out of the compound, just by the gate, a group of about 10 heavily armed men blocked our vehicle and started shooting. Immediately, I threw my phone under the floor mat.

“They pulled us out of the vehicle—the engineer, myself, and another worker. They led us into a nearby bush, collected our wallets, phones, and ATM cards, tied our hands, and covered our faces. They asked us to lie face down on the floor, warning that they would kill anybody who tried to play funny with them.”

Eight hours of trekking

The abduction was only the beginning of their ordeal. After keeping them in the bush until late at night, the kidnappers allegedly began moving them deeper into the forest.

“We were there until late at night before they led us through the forest. We trekked for approximately eight hours. It started raining, and the rain fell on us. Each time it rained, we had no cover because the only raincoat available was for the bandits

“We got to a point where they asked us to sit on the floor and started torturing us. They gave us heavy slaps repeatedly. At a point, everywhere became dark, and I started hearing a serious noise deep inside my ears.

“It was at that point that they introduced themselves. They said, ‘We are Boko Haram bandits. Your government gave us guns. Nigeria don spoil, so we are using it now for our business. Every one of you must pay ₦200 million or you die.’

“At that point, I knew we had entered serious trouble. They removed our footwear, and we proceeded for another two hours in the dead of night until we got to a place where they had cleared part of the bush for us to spend the night.

“Our hands were painfully tied behind us. Our faces and legs were also tied. We were completely helpless. We could not defend ourselves or even move freely.”

‘Benue man, you will die’

But what made his experience particularly terrifying was the alleged hostility directed at him because of his state of origin.

According to him, the gang leader first questioned the site engineer about his state of origin before turning to him.

“Their leader came in front of the site engineer and asked him, ‘Where are you from?’ He said Imo State. Then he asked him about me, pointing at me. The engineer told him I was from Benue.

“Immediately, they dragged me out and started hitting me with a heavy piece of wood—the type they use for their cattle. They hit me on my face, the back of my head, around my neck, my stomach, back, and legs. They kept hitting me all over my body.

“They said Benue people were wicked and that we had been killing their cows and their people. They told me I would be treated differently because I was from Benue.

“They also said, ‘You dey go church. We will collect ransom for you and still kill you.’

“At that point, I pretended to pass out and started praying silently until they stopped beating me. I was just asking God to help me survive. Honestly, I did not know whether I would come out of that place alive.

“My torture was always double that of the other two guys. God gave me the strength to take all the strokes. Whenever they came to my point, they would kick my head, step on my neck, and remind me that I would die.

“They kept telling me, ‘Benue man, you go die.’ They said they would first collect money from my people before killing me. It was very terrifying. I sincerely did not know I would make it out alive to tell this story.”

Four days without food or water

Continuing, Ofikwu said the kidnappers began asking them to contact their families and loved ones the following morning, but the process of making calls came with further torture and threats.

“Early the following morning, they started asking us to reach out to our families. They used the third guy’s phone. But making those calls came with a lot of beating, slapping, and threats to shoot us.

“We were moved from one bush to another. For four days, we had no water to drink and no food. Our eyes, hands, and legs were tied like criminals.

“They kept us in the open. The rain would fall on us and dry on us. We had to seek permission before we could even talk or urinate. Imagine being in that condition, not knowing whether you would survive the next hour.

“On the third day, they woke us up very early in the morning with heavy torture. They informed us that our ransom had been reduced to ₦30 million each and that we must pay before evening or die.

“Every day was heavy torture. They kept threatening us. We were just praying and hoping that our families and well-wishers would be able to raise the money.”

Ransom paid in dollars, other demands made

According to Ofikwu, their families, friends, and well-wishers eventually rallied to meet the kidnappers’ demands. However, the abductors allegedly demanded several other items in addition to the ransom.

“We eventually paid the ransom through the help of our families, friends, and well-wishers. They collected the money in dollars. Each person contributed ₦10 million. But they also demanded other things.

“They requested crates of Amstel Malt, tramadol, Fearless, rice, four whole chickens, two crates of Bullet energy drink, Igbo (Indian hemp), one pack of Benson cigarettes, and one carton of Peak milk, among other things.

“We had to make sure everything they requested was provided. We just wanted to come out of that place alive.”

Free at last

The three men were eventually released on July 31, 2026.

Ofikwu said: “After everything, we were eventually released around 8:30 p.m. on July 31. We were brought to a bush near a village called Amakoiya Ubi.

“The ransom was to be brought to Amakoiya Primary School. That was where they requested the money to be brought. We were eventually released, and my life was spared. All glory to God Almighty.”

Ruptured eardrums, months of medical treatment

But freedom did not immediately restore his health, as the physical injuries he sustained during the beatings required medical attention.

He said: “After my release, I needed medical attention. When I went for medical evaluation at the General Hospital in the Central Area of Abuja, they discovered that both my eardrums had ruptured.

“My left ear was dripping blood. That was how badly I had been affected by the beating. I had serious problems with my ears.

“I was staying at my brother’s place and going to the hospital every four days for treatment. I remained in Abuja until I was certified fit to travel. I eventually returned to my base in Lagos in September.”

The experience, he said, remains difficult to forget, particularly the moments when he was repeatedly threatened with death.

‘I still want to return to the project’

Despite the trauma, Ofikwu said he hoped to return to the factory project, which remains unfinished. He explained that his client was setting up a factory at the site, where he was contracted to handle the steel works.

However, the prospect of returning to the area comes with considerable apprehension, particularly following reports of other abductions along the same axis. He cited the reported abduction of a Deeper Life pastor and, more recently, some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

More disturbing, he said, was the report that the same bush in Amakoiya Ubi where he and the other two workers were released had also served as a release point for other abductees.

Although concerned about the possibility of another attack, Ofikwu said he learnt that security operatives had intensified patrols in the area following the abduction of the NYSC members. He expressed hope that the increased security presence would make it safe for him to return and complete the abandoned project, stressing that he could not afford to abandon his means of livelihood.

For Ofikwu, returning to work is now more than a professional decision. It means confronting the memory of a forest where he was beaten, humiliated, and repeatedly threatened with death because of his state of origin.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria