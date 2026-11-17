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Traders on tricycles cross the border between Rwanda and the DRC at a border post in Goma. Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images

Africa’s small-scale traders carry goods across borders, connect local markets and sustain household incomes. All fall under the umbrella of what the continent’s free trade agreement sets out to achieve. The African Continental Free Trade Area aims to create a single, borderless continental market that boosts intra-African trade, drives economic transformation, and lifts millions out of poverty.

Yet these traders remain largely overlooked in the policies designed to integrate African economies.

This matters as international development assistance comes under growing pressure. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported in June 2026 that official development assistance globally fell by 23.3% in 2025. A further 6.9% decline is projected for 2026.

African countries can’t replace international assistance with trade. But the cuts make it increasingly important to strengthen economic activity and ensure that more people can benefit from regional markets.

My research focuses on marginalised actors, small businesses, cross-border trade and diaspora networks, particularly in African contexts. My colleagues and I examined this issue in a recent paper. We argue that Africa can’t realise its regional trade ambitions while policy and official statistics overlook the economic contribution of small-scale cross-border traders.

These traders can offer insights based on their experiences. We argue that the free trade agreement would be more inclusive if it paid more attention to the practical realities of informal traders, rather than concentrating on established companies and larger commercial operations. We recommend three ways to do this.

The trade that official figures can miss

Informal cross-border trade involves the exchange of goods across national borders outside formal commercial arrangements. It includes traders who buy goods in one country and sell them in another. They often operate on a small scale and rely on personal relationships to organise transactions.

The scale of this activity is substantial. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa has estimated that informal cross-border trade in Africa is worth between US$10 billion and US$24 billion annually. Our research estimates that this is equivalent to about 30%-72% of formal trade between neighbouring African countries.

Other regional estimates illustrate its importance. In the Southern African Development Community, informal cross-border trade has been estimated at US$17.6 billion. Women account for around 70% of traders.

These figures should be treated as estimates rather than precise measurements of the entire continent’s trade. Informal activity is difficult to capture consistently. Estimates vary according to the countries, goods and methods used.

Nevertheless, the evidence highlights an important blind spot. When trade statistics fail to capture these transactions, policymakers risk underestimating the extent to which neighbouring economies already depend on one another. Accurate estimates would enable policymakers to align border infrastructure, tariff regimes, and support services with the real volume of commerce. This would ensure that development strategies match ground-level economic realities.

For many women and young people, this trade also provides a route into entrepreneurship when formal employment and other opportunities are difficult to access. Traders generate income by buying goods at lower prices across borders and selling them in local markets. Their activities also create work for transporters, loaders and market vendors.

Informal trade is not without problems. Some traders evade taxes or bypass customs requirements. Others operate in conditions that expose them to exploitation. But by understanding why the activity persists, policymakers can address it without undermining livelihoods.

Deal must work for traders on the ground

The African Continental Free Trade Area offers an important opportunity to expand trade between African countries and strengthen regional economic integration. In practice this means moving beyond diplomatic agreements to:

cut border delays

simplify customs rules

standardise product checks

build shared infrastructure so goods and traders cross border seamlessly.

However, reducing barriers for formal businesses does not automatically make cross-border trade accessible to everyone.

Small-scale traders can face complicated customs procedures, unpredictable border requirements, corruption, harassment and limited access to affordable finance. These can make formal trading arrangements costly or impractical. This is particularly true for people who don’t have much capital.

The result is a contradiction: traders are already connecting African markets, but the rules and systems intended to ease regional trade may not reflect their circumstances.

Three practical changes could make a difference.

First, governments and regional institutions should make trade information and border procedures more accessible. This should include:

clear guidance on customs requirements

simplified procedures for eligible small consignments

stronger safeguards against harassment.

These could help traders understand their obligations and reduce opportunities for arbitrary treatment.

Second, African countries need better data. Our research highlights the importance of harmonised methods for measuring informal cross-border trade. This would build on work by the African Union Commission, the African Export-Import Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

More consistent data would help governments understand:

what is being traded

where economic activity takes place

which traders face the greatest barriers.

Third, traders themselves should have a voice in designing trade policy. Associations representing small-scale traders, including women traders, can help policymakers identify which procedures create unnecessary costs and which protections are most urgently needed.

Appropriate financial services, including digital payments and credit, could also help traders. But formalisation should be approached carefully. Simply requiring every trader to comply with complex procedures could push some people out of cross-border commerce altogether.

Governments should instead create realistic pathways into formal trading arrangements. The rules should be right for the scale and nature of the activity.

Regional connections

Informal cross-border trade cannot resolve Africa’s wider development-financing challenges. Nor does recognising it remove the need for international cooperation, public investment or effective institutions. But Africa does not need to create regional economic connections from scratch. Many already exist through the daily activities of traders who move goods, generate income and link communities across national borders.

Better measurement, more accessible border procedures and meaningful engagement with traders would help make regional integration more responsive to the people it is intended to benefit.

Samppa Kamara, University of Sheffield

The Conversation Africa, Inc.